Southern Indiana white flag opening early this weekend for holiday meal

Leaders of a white flag shelter in Southern Indiana say they’re already planning to be open in the coming days. This Saturday, they’re starting early with a Thanksgiving meal for guests.

The Homeless Coalition of Southern Indiana and Nomad Church collective partner on the emergency shelter. It provides a warm and safe place for people to stay on nights when the weather drops to 35 degrees Fahrenheit.

On Saturday, they’re opening at 5 p.m. for guests to have a Thanksgiving meal.

Home Away From Home Church is hosting the gathering. Matt Fleenor, co-director at Nomad, said the group wants it to feel like family.

“Sometimes the holidays can be hard for people, especially people [who] have lost a lot of relationships in their life,” Fleenor said. “They feel that each and every day. But sometimes for people the holidays, they really feel that more.”

The white flag program runs from mid-November through mid-April, depending on weather. This season, they’re trying to forecast a week in advance instead of announcing plans day-by-day, Fleenor said.

The shelter will be open 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Thanksgiving Day, Friday and Saturday.

There aren’t plans to open the first part of the week unless the weather turns for the worse.

The Homeless Coalition and Nomad recently announced they would partner in a new way this season, with Nomad taking over on-the-ground shelter operations.

And while local churches and organizations have committed to staffing specific days throughout the season, Fleenor said they still need volunteers just to be there.

“That's really the need, is seeing people come and hang out and encourage our folks and just get to build relationships and spend time with them,” he said. “That's my main ask right now.”

The white flag shelter is held at Culbertson Baptist Church, 4007 Grant Line Rd. in New Albany.

Information on daily white flag operations is posted on the Homeless Coalition of Southern Indiana’s Facebook page. Text “JOIN” to (502) 818-1414 for text alerts on days the shelter is open.

Coverage of Southern Indiana is funded, in part, by Samtec Inc., the Hazel & Walter T. Bales Foundation, and the Caesars Foundation of Floyd County.

