Yasmine Jumaa is WFPL’s race and equity reporter. A native Palestinian, she’s interested in issues of diversity, access and themes of inequality. Jumaa aims to engage with residents and amplify their voices to achieve accountability, meaningful change and a more equitable Louisville. She previously covered housing and evictions for NPR member station VPM in Richmond, Virginia, where she received regional, Edward R. Murrow Awards for excellence in diversity, equity and inclusion — and in sound. The Virginia Associated Press Broadcast Awards also recognized Jumaa's reporting on Richmond’s public housing authority in its best continuing coverage category. She also published a series investigating two state museums’ records on matters of equity — both internally and to the public. When Jumaa’s not reporting on her next story, she’s likely making a mess in the kitchen, trying to find a body of water to swim in or spending time with her dogs Nico and Mr. Junior.

Email Yasmine at yjumaa@lpm.org.