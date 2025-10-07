© 2025 Louisville Public Media

After an 8 year dry spell, we finally get the new Second Story Man and it's worth the wait

Louisville Public Media | By Laura Shine
Published October 7, 2025 at 12:42 PM EDT
Calico by Second Story Man
Noise Pollution Records
Calico by Second Story Man

Louisville band Second Story Man put out their last self-titled record in 2017. They began work on a new one in 2020 but fell to the syndrome of Covid Interruptus like so many bands and artists who had big things planned for that year. Finally, after an 8 year span between albums, Calico is now seeing the light of day and it was worth the wait! They just released two singles with the title track and the Sleater-Kinney-ish tune "Side of The Road". Both songs rock but especially the garage/psych swoon-worthy track "Calico". The band's lineup features original members since 1998 with Evan Bailey, Carrie Neumeyer, and Jeremy Irvin with most recent member Drew Osborn. The new songs are streaming now with more to come when the full drops on October 24th. They'll be playing that night at The Mag Bar to celebrate. Their friends YR Welcome opens. Welcome back!

Laura Shine
Laura is the afternoon host from 2-6 pm weekdays. Email Laura at lshine@lpm.org
See stories by Laura Shine
