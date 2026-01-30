Curious Louisville: Does road salt end up in the Ohio River?

The city of Louisville has a fleet of around 50 salt trucks, and when it snows, each can carry 10 tons of snow at a time to scatter on our roads and expressways. When the snow melts, most of us never have to think about that salt again. But Annie McCanless, a retired social studies teacher in the Crescent Hill neighborhood, wondered, "Does the salt put on the street to melt the snow end up in the Ohio River? How does it affect the fish and water fowl?" On this episode of Curious Louisville, we find out.

Giselle Rhoden Curious Louisville question asker Annie McCanless

If you have a question about life in our community, send it to us at curiouslouisville.org.