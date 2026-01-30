© 2026 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical
Curious Louisville

Curious Louisville: Does road salt end up in the Ohio River?

By Laura Ellis,
Giselle Rhoden
Published January 30, 2026 at 5:28 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe
A Louisville salt truck
Laura Ellis
A Louisville salt truck

The city of Louisville has a fleet of around 50 salt trucks, and when it snows, each can carry 10 tons of snow at a time to scatter on our roads and expressways. When the snow melts, most of us never have to think about that salt again. But Annie McCanless, a retired social studies teacher in the Crescent Hill neighborhood, wondered, "Does the salt put on the street to melt the snow end up in the Ohio River? How does it affect the fish and water fowl?" On this episode of Curious Louisville, we find out.

Curious Louisville question asker Annie McCanless
Giselle Rhoden
Curious Louisville question asker Annie McCanless

If you have a question about life in our community, send it to us at curiouslouisville.org.

Curious Louisville
Laura Ellis
Laura is LPM's Director of On Demand and Digital Strategy. Email Laura at lellis@lpm.org.
See stories by Laura Ellis
Giselle Rhoden
Giselle is LPM's arts and culture reporter. Email Giselle at grhoden@lpm.org.
See stories by Giselle Rhoden
Ask Curious Louisville
LPM News wants to answer your questions about Louisville and Southern Indiana. Submit them for a chance to be featured on Curious Louisville.
Submit Your Question