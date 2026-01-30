Death at Eastern Kentucky Correctional Complex linked to winter storm

One of the deaths attributed to the severe winter storm that hit Kentucky and other states was a man incarcerated at the Eastern Kentucky Correctional Complex. Officials say 48-year-old Marvin Knuckles was part of a work crew removing snow and ice at the prison.

According to a press release from the Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet, Knuckles sustained a head injury and was transported to the Appalachian Regional Hospital, where he died.

When asked about the death, Gov. Andy Beshear stated that the state is investigating it.

"We're going to make sure that we are fully looking at all of the policies and procedures and whether or not they were followed. I want to make sure we are fully transparent about what happened in this instance, that we get to the bottom with it with all of the facts, both good and bad. I think that the family deserves that," he said.

Beshear said the Kentucky State Police is investigating the death. An autopsy is pending.

Department of Corrections policy requires that every death of a person in state custody be reported to the Kentucky State Police.

"This tragic accident is one that we work to avoid each day as we protect those in our custody," Justice and Public Safety Cabinet Secretary Keith Jackson said. "We extend our deepest condolences to the family of Mr. Knuckles and to our correctional staff. We will conduct a thorough review of this situation to better prevent this from happening again."

The death toll from the winter storm currently stands at 12.

