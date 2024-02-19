Forever a "Smooth Operator" today's SoundTRAX explores Sade's epic 2011 concert film

I'm a sucker for a good concert film and one that doesn't get nearly enough love is a 2011 one showcasing the divine British-Nigerian singer, Sade Adu, better known simply as Sade.

Bring Me Home: Live 2011 was directed by Sophie Muller, who knows a thing or two about creating striking visuals and dramatic moments, having directing over 300 music videos in her career, including award-winning projects for Annie Lennox, Garbage, and No Doubt.

Sade is famous for long hiatuses and borderline reclusive behavior, seldom even giving interviews. So when she and the band announce a tour it's always a big deal, as it was with their 2011 tour in support of their sixth album, Soldier of Love. It was their first tour in nearly a decade so they wanted something particularly memorable, as Sade said prior to the tour:

"It's a big production. It's going to be quite theatrical and hopefully visually do a good service to the songs and represent them well and take you somewhere. Hopefully, when people leave, they’ll leave with something."

During the American leg of the tour Muller captured the band's two-hour show in Ontario, California for release on DVD. In addition to the concert, Sade also granted rare glimpses of behind-the-stage scenes with a 20-minute documentary, exclusive candid moments, a short technical documentary by Stuart Matthewman, and outtakes from the crew.

It's a sight to behold, very theatrical and visually stunning, like Sade herself.

But it's the accompanying soundtrack, naturally, that I love the most.

There are 13 gorgeous, live performances, including "Jezebel" from Sade's sophomore release, "Paradise" and "Nothing Can Come Between Us" from her third album Stronger Than Pride, plus "Kiss of Life" and "Cherish the Day" from the band's fourth release, Love Deluxe, "By Your Side" from the 2000 album Lovers Rock, and from Soldier of Love, "Skin", "The Moon and the Sky", "Morning Love", "In Another Time" and the title track.

But for today's SoundTRAX selection, I'm opting for a classic originally on 1992's Love Deluxe.

From the concert film Bring Me Home Live, it's Sade with "No Ordinary Love."

SoundTRAX is a dive into notable music from iconic films and TV shows every Monday-Thursday at 8:10 a.m.

