I have once again "borrowed" Laura Shine's "Vintage Cocktail Hour" segment so I have an excuse to do a "Vintage Coffee Hour" this morning!

Since this is the last Friday of Black History Month I asked for your favorite Black vocalists from the 40s, 50s, and 60s, and you truly delivered some of my absolute favorites.

Enjoy the playlist!

Mel's Diner is an hour of requests every Friday from 8-9 AM. Mel picks the topic— you pick the songs!

To request a song, email the studio at studio@wfpk.org