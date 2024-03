March is Women's History Month so we kicked off the celebration on this morning's Mel's Diner with your favorite bands fronted by badass women!

Check out the playlist of your requests, plus a few of my favorites as well.

Mel's Diner is an hour of requests every Friday from 8-9 AM. Mel picks the topic— you pick the songs!

