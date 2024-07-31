© 2024 Louisville Public Media

WFPK Song of the Day: Karen O and Danger Mouse "Super Breath"

Published July 31, 2024
Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ Karen O and Danger Mouse reunite for new single “Super Breath”


Yeah Yeah YeahsKaren O and Danger Mouse reunited for their hypnotic new single “Super Breath.” It came with the announcement of the reissue of their 2019 collaborative album Lux Prima set to be released September 20. Listen to the new track below.

The reissue will include a 7" pressing of "Super Breath" with their previously recorded cover of Lou Reed's "Perfect Day" as the B-side.

It will also include a 16-page booklet highlighting the Encounter With Lux Prima immersive listening event at Los Angeles's Marciano Arts Foundation.

Music
