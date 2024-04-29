LPM Southern Indiana Primary Voter Guide: Clark County Coroner

Two Republican candidates are on the ballot for Clark County coroner. No Democrats filed for the race. LPM News asked each candidate in contested races to submit information about their background and priorities if elected. Responses have been slightly edited for clarity and length.

Republicans

Jason Brian Brownfield Jr.

Second generation funeral service employee. I hold a degree in mortuary science from Mid-America College of Funeral Service and am a certified crematory operator. Active in the industry for 14 years which includes transportation of decedents from places of passing to requested facilities, interacting with families at times of grief [and] Family Service Advisor with a local funeral home. Firefighter in Wheeler, Texas, one year and current firefighter with Charlestown Fire Department for the past 12 years. All these positions I have worked numerous incidents that have assisted the county coroner’s office.

Priorities:

Timelier response times to incidents around the county. Timelier transport times of the decedents. Take more of the workload off deputy coroners. Process pertinent paperwork in a timelier manner. Not holding up ambulance services for transport.

Aaron Scott

Aaron graduated from Jeffersonville High School and earned a Bachelor of Science in animal science from Murray State University. He is the vice president of Scott Funeral Home, which services families in Clark County, and has a reputation for providing excellent service to families. Aaron holds funeral director licenses in both Indiana and Kentucky and served as a Floyd County deputy coroner after completing his medicolegal death investigator training. He serves his fellow funeral directors as District 8 director of the Indiana Funeral Directors Association Board, and has worked closely with the Clark County Coroner’s Office for the last eight years.

Priorities:

I will prioritize improving upon the efficiencies established by the current office. Timely determination of causes of death, completion of reports and finalization of death certificates are vital tasks. By ensuring these processes are carried out promptly, we can assist families in moving forward with necessary arrangements and legal matters.

