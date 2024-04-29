Here's the LPM 2024 Southern Indiana Primary Election Voter Guide

Indiana's primary election is May 7. To help residents of Clark and Floyd counties learn more about who they'll vote for, LPM News reached out to candidates in contested races for county offices and the Indiana Legislature. We asked each candidate to provide a photograph, their campaign website, a biography of no more than 100 words, and a list of their top priorities if elected, limited to 50 words. Some responses were edited for clarity and length. Here's what they had to say.



Who's on the ballot?

Indiana Legislature



Clark County

Floyd County

Aren't there other races?

Though LPM focused on candidates who will represent Hoosiers at the county level and the Statehouse, federal and statewide races are also on the ballot. Those include U.S. President, U.S. Senator, Indiana Governor and 9th District U.S. Representative, which includes several Southern Indiana counties. For information about some of those races, check out election coverage from our partners at Indiana Public Broadcasting. Their website also includes other voter resources. Clark and Floyd counties' ballots will also feature races for convention delegates, which are not included in our voter guide. Here are the full ballots for Clark County and Floyd County.

Where do I vote?

Early voting is already underway in Clark and Floyd counties. On May 7, polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Polling locations for Clark County can be found here, and more information about the election is available on the county clerk's website. A list of Floyd County vote centers can be found here, along with additional details about how to vote on the county clerk's website.

