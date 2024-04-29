LPM Southern Indiana Primary Voter Guide: Floyd County Coroner

The Republican primary for Floyd County Coroner features two candidates. No Democrats entered the race. LPM News asked each candidate in contested races to submit information about their background and priorities if elected. Responses have been slightly edited for clarity and length.

Republicans

Greg Roution (incumbent)

It has been my privilege to serve Floyd County as the Coroner for the last four years. I'm bringing my passion, my education and experiences, my dedication and empathy to this position and ask for your support. I want to make sure everyone is taken care of in their time of need regardless of who they are, and I want to be the one to speak for them, when they have no one. Registered nurse, master's degree in nursing education, sexual assault nurse examiner in adult and pediatrics, medicolegal death investigator, certified legal nurse consultant and a retired first sergeant from the U.S. Army/Kentucky National Guard.

Priorities:

I have spent many hours working with different people to help them get through their most difficult times and I feel that I'm the most qualified candidate. I plan on keeping the most effective, efficient and qualified staff on hand 24/7 for the residents of Floyd County.

Matthew Tomlin

I am an experienced forensic autopsy technician and licensed medicolegal death investigator with a master’s degree in physiology from the University of Louisville. I have invaluable expertise in conducting accurate and thorough death investigations. My background gives me a strong foundation in human anatomy and physiology, essential for understanding the complexities of cause and manner of death determinations. This has equipped me with the necessary skills and a unique perspective on the challenges facing our community. I am dedicated to utilizing this knowledge to serve the community effectively in the role of Floyd County coroner.

Priorities:

My priorities include: ensuring death investigations are conducted accurately and in a timely manner; fostering open, honest, and responsible communication between the community and the office of the coroner; providing compassionate support to grieving families during difficult times; and building strong partnerships with law enforcement, health care providers and other relevant parties.

