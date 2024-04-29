LPM Southern Indiana Primary Voter Guide: Clark County Commissioner District 1

There are two candidates in the Republican primary for Clark County Commissioner District 1. The Democratic primary is uncontested. LPM News asked each candidate in contested races to submit information about their background and priorities if elected. Responses have been slightly edited for clarity and length.

Republicans

Donald E. Johnson

This candidate did not participate in the 2024 primary voter guide.

Connie Sellers (incumbent)

I live in Jeffersonville with my husband Steve. I have four children and two grandchildren. I have been a member of Eastside Christian Church for 35 years, and I am a member of the Alpha Kappa Chapter of Jeffersonville. I served on the Jeffersonville City Council for 12 years. I was a member of the Planning Commission [and] Budget and Health Committees. I served as president and vice president. I have served as County Commissioner for two terms. I am currently serving as vice president of the County Commissioners, president of the Plan Commission and president of the Clark County Solid Waste District.

Priorities:



Responsible and balanced smart growth. This includes balanced approaches to development and to protections of existing land usage. Fiscal responsibility. This includes all government offices and boards working together to commit to monitorable fiscal policy and objectives that reduce the tax burden for the taxpayers. Road and bridge infrastructure improvements.

Coverage of Southern Indiana is funded, in part, by Samtec Inc., the Hazel & Walter T. Bales Foundation, and the Caesars Foundation of Floyd County.