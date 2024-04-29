LPM Southern Indiana Primary Voter Guide: State Representative District 71

Two Republicans are facing off in the primary for Indiana House District 71. Incumbent state Rep. Rita Fleming is running unopposed in the Democratic race. LPM News asked each candidate in contested races to submit information about their background and priorities if elected. Responses have been slightly edited for clarity and length.

Republicans

Scott Hawkins

I was born and raised in Southern Indiana (Jeffersonville and Clarksville). My mom, Jeanie Lindsey, raised me by herself and showed me the meaning of grit and determination. My wife, Kimberly, and I have been married over 30 years and are the proud parents of Lex and Grant (and new daughter-in-law Jordan). I have taught U.S. Government at Jeffersonville High School for 28+ years and coached a variety of sports and teams. I began my time on the Jeffersonville City Council in 2015 and have served as president of the city’s Redevelopment Commission for the last few years.

Priorities:

I will be pursuing several initiatives in [Indianapolis]. Cap property tax increases on elderly residents. Bring focus on teacher recruitment and retention (pay and conditions). Expand technical and skilled trades training in schools. Lastly, I want to take on RiverLink and get some relief for Southern Indiana residents.

James R. McClure Jr.

Fifty-eight-year-old orthodox Catholic. Married for 32 years to Theresa; four children. Veteran of both the United States Air Force and United States Navy, including deployment to Iraq (2005). Thirty years working in IT. Over 20 years of citizen activism, including restoring [the] right to keep and bear arms in Clarksville's town hall and defeating the Regional Cities Initiative. I am the only candidate running for this office who isn't beholden to party or special interests. I have accepted only local donations. I cannot be bought. When elected, I will fulfill my promise to my voters and serve the full term of office.

Priorities:



Eliminating unconstitutional laws, like IC 10.14.3 and "red flag" laws. Reduce the size and scope of state government, by eliminating waste and redundancy, to ease tax burden. Protect parents' right to raise and educate their children as they see fit. Work with the next governor to nullify federal overreach.

