LPM Southern Indiana Primary Voter Guide: Clark County Council At Large

Ten Republican candidates will battle it out in the primary for at large seats on the Clark County Council. The top three will move on the the general election. Only three Democrats are running in the primary, meaning it is uncontested. LPM News asked each candidate in contested races to submit information about their background and priorities if elected. Responses have been slightly edited for clarity and length.

Republicans

David R. Abbott (incumbent)

This candidate did not participate in the 2024 primary voter guide.

Chris Albertson

Chris Albertson is a servant leader and local businessman who enjoys spending as much time as he can outside of work with his family. He has served the Republican Party in several capacities for nearly two decades. He has had the privilege of working for the taxpayers as county councilman, city councilman, precinct committee member, state delegate and county chairman in Scott County. Chris and his family, who now live in Sellersburg, truly enjoy all that Clark County has to offer and humbly asks for your vote on Tuesday, May 7.

Priorities:



Ensure quality of life and public safety, while keeping the cost of living down.

Work with county officials to find ways to reduce our recent property tax hike.

Encourage sustainable growth that doesn’t outpace our infrastructure and traffic capabilities.

Bring accountability and more transparency.

Ron Blevins Sr.

Married to Karen Blevins of 38 years. We have four children and eight grandchildren. I have 30+ Years in executive/business management, project and budgeting management. I have managed production, maintenance, engineering and machining. I am a Six Sigma Green Belt, well versed in Kaizen, DMAIC, and trained in Homeland Security evaluation. Implemented key point indicators to measure progress/performance of projects here in America as well as in foreign countries. I am an ordained minister and pastor and have been since 1990. I love God, my family and America.

Priorities:



Promote lower property taxes. I have been asked by many residents about why our property taxes in Clark County are so high, and I share their concerns. I will work with the appropriate officials in efforts to accomplish this task. Focus on restoring integrity, honesty, transparency and accountability.

Chris Fox

Chris Fox is a local businessman, a huge community supporter and a committed father who deeply cares about the future of Clark County. Chris stands out as a beacon of community spirit and dedication. Not only is he the entrepreneurial force behind Hunter Station Pizza in Sellersburg — a business that champions supporting their local community — but he also contributes his expertise as a real estate broker since 2012 and a valued business coach with Tom Ferry and Coaching Services International. Chris’ heart for service shines through his roles with Family Ark, the Sellersburg Board of Zoning Appeals and the Covered Bridge Homeowners Association.

Priorities:



Fiscal responsibility. I will diligently oversee the county’s budget to maximize every dollar, ensuring we’re investing in areas that directly enhance the quality of life for all residents while maintaining a balanced budget. Supporting county workers. Our county employees are the backbone of the services you rely on daily. Strategic infrastructure investment.

Harold G. Goodlett

Thirty-six-year Clark County Sheriff’s officer, vehicle crash reconstructionist for over 20 years serving all of Clark County. Retired as lieutenant colonel in charge of court security and fugitive extraditions. Thirty-five year combat veteran, four tours to the Middle East. Twenty-five-year member of the Charlestown Fire Department serving as president and treasurer. Past board chairman Clark County 4-H. Past chairman of Clark County Youth Coalition. Served on the governor’s Drug Free Indiana board.

Priorities:

Common sense budget focus on future growth and job creation. Transparency for the taxpayer with online documents, council meetings streamed [and] contracts posted online along with meeting agenda posted so the taxpayer can have easy access to how their monies are spent. Citizen-appointed oversight committee for county spending.

Donovan W. Harrod

I am 51 years old, a father and grandfather. As a lifelong resident I have invested over 35 years in our Clark County community as a public servant as a police officer and firefighter/EMT. As a decorated police officer I worked tirelessly with local, state and federal law enforcement agencies, and our state and federal courts both as a uniformed officer and an undercover narcotics detective to spearhead the fight against the drug and overdose problem, saving taxpayers’ dollars by seizing millions of dollars and reinvesting it back in our community to continue the fight.

Priorities:



Work diligently to ensure all our county employees maintain fair and realistic salaries.

Keeping a closer and transparent overwatch of operating budgets for all county offices.

Work hard to keep Clark County moving forward in the right direction for growth and our future generations without raising taxes.

Jacob Horton

My name is Jacob Horton. I am a lifelong resident of Clark County. I am 36 years old, married to my wife Hannah, a father of three, a registered nurse, a youth pastor, a foster parent and an elected member of the Monroe Township Advisory Board in Henryville. I have served my community in numerous ways over the last several years and look forward to taking that same passion and energy to the Clark County Council.

Priorities:

My number one priority is to restore transparency and trust to our local Clark County government. I'll do this by making every action taken by the council public and highly visible to the public. As a father, a youth pastor and a foster parent, the future generations of Clark County are very important to me.

John L. Miller III (incumbent)

Lifelong Clark County resident, class of 2007 at Jeffersonville High School, class of 2024 Indiana Leadership Forum, member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, husband to Maddie, father to Natalia, police officer at Clarksville Police Department, current Clark County Council vice president, over 10 years of public safety experience, trustee for Clarksville FOP, candidate coordinator for the Clark County Republican Party, active leader in the community partnering with organizations such as the Clark County Youth Shelter and Safe Place, avid supporter of local businesses.

Priorities:



Retaining county employees. Ensure county employees are paid a competitive salary while providing the necessary equipment and training to be effective in the workplace. Quarterly meetings with department heads and elected officials. Establish better communication, planning and maintaining a fiscally sound budget. Streamed council meetings and county government Facebook page.

Dale Sellers

This candidate did not participate in the 2024 primary voter guide.

Richard E. Snelling Jr.

I have spent most of my life in Clark County. I am a devoted husband and father, but “pappy” is my favorite title. I am currently employed by the City of Jeffersonville where I have been for eight years. Previously I spent most of my adult life in sales and management, giving me the experience needed for the position of Clark County Council member.

Priorities:

My main priority is to be a good steward of the taxpayers’ dollars while being transparent with the processes. As the fiscal body of local government, it is our responsibility to balance the budget while providing excellent service to our community and taxpayers. Together we can make a difference.

