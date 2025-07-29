Former JCPS coaches jailed on child sex abuse charges

Alleged survivors of Ronnie and Donnie Stoner rejoiced Tuesday afternoon outside the Jefferson County Judicial Center after a judge ordered each of the brothers jailed on a $500,000 bond.

It was the brothers’ second time in court this month. Last week, Jefferson County Circuit Court Judge Mitch Perry put them on home incarceration, drawing frustration from alleged survivors.

“Last time we left with tears — bad tears. It’s good tears this time,” Alyssa Foster said Tuesday afternoon. Foster is one of several women who say they were sexually abused as girls by one or both of the brothers.

Ronnie and Donnie Stoner were longtime football coaches and educators for schools throughout Louisville, including Jefferson County Public Schools and Evangel Christian School.

A grand jury indicted them both earlier this month on 52 combined charges related to the alleged abuse of their students going back to 2005. Ronnie Stoner is also charged in the rape and sexual abuse of his daughter, Aryalle Stoner, from the ages of 11 to 17.

Both Stoners have pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Ronnie Stoner was still employed by JCPS as of July, though he has been reassigned to a role without student contact since 2023. Donnie no longer works for the district.

There is a warrant out for the arrest of a third man indicted in the case, Zachary Kilgore.

Foster and five other alleged survivors packed one side of the court room with their supporters during the bond hearing and listened as attorneys sparred over the bond decision. Prosecutors asked for a $500,000 bond for each of the brothers, which assistant commonwealth’s attorney Andrew Reinhardt said was appropriate for alleged “serial sexual predator[s].” He also said the brothers were a flight risk.

Rob Eggert, defense attorney for Donnie Stoner, and Greg Simms, defense attorney for Ronnie Stoner, argued the two are not a flight risk, noting that both were in the courtroom Tuesday.

Perry ordered that the defendants could be released on home incarceration if they could each provide 10% of the bond, or $50,000.

Eggert objected so vigorously to the bond he drew admonishment from Perry for being “disruptive.”

“I think this is a grandstand political move where they’ve gone back 20 years to put these men in jail — 20 years!” Eggert said, slamming his fist on the desk.

“You need to sit quietly, Mr. Eggert,” Perry warned the attorney.

The next hearing is set for Tuesday, August 19 at noon. Perry said he would set a trial date then for “roughly a year out.”