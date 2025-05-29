Jefferson County Board of Education hires Brian Yearwood as JCPS’ next superintendent

The Jefferson County Board of Education has hired H. Brian Yearwood as the next superintendent of Jefferson County Public Schools.

In a unanimous vote Thursday night, the board approved a four-year contract with Yearwood. His annual salary will be $350,000, plus benefits.

“I’m just deeply grateful for the trust that has been placed in me to serve in such a remarkable community,” he told reporters during a video conference Thursday.

Yearwood grew up in Trinidad and Tobago before immigrating to the U.S. on a college tennis scholarship. According to his resume, he worked as a teacher, tennis coach, principal and administrator in public school systems in Texas, and earned his doctorate in educational Leadership from Texas Tech University in 2002.

Yearwood will be the first Black superintendent of JCPS since the district was created through a federal desegregation order in 1975 , merging the city and county school systems.

Board members who spoke previously with the Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting said Yearwood impressed with his financial acumen and his success raising test scores in previous districts.

Under Yearwood’s leadership at Columbia Public Schools in Missouri, the district of 19,000 students saw its rating increase significantly on the Missouri school rating system in 2024. The rating rose due to higher test scores and boosts in attendance rates after a pandemic slump.

Yearwood was not the first pick for several hundred respondents to a poll by the Jefferson County Teachers Association. Out of 729 union members who responded, 9% preferred Yearwood. The majority preferred finalist Ben Shuldiner. The poll was conducted over a 24-hour period and represented about 15% JCTA members.

“It just tells me that I have more work to do,” Yearwood said when asked about the poll. “I always love when others you know give me your honest opinion — the honest view — there's nothing wrong with that, and I respect that, but it tells me that I now have to work to ensure that we're all on the same page.”

Some in the community have expressed concern over the secrecy surrounding Yearwood’s departure from his previous position. Yearwood left abruptly in 2024 and took a $667,000 buy-out — roughly the remainder of his three-year contract. A nondisclosure provision prevents Yearwood from speaking about the reason he parted ways with the board. JCBE members told KyCIR they believe he was forced out over political differences.

As JCPS’ next leader, Yearwood will head up the largest school system in Kentucky. He faces challenges including a dire personnel shortage, disproportionate disciplinary practices, a persistent achievement gap and $150 million in cuts over the next two years as the last of federal COVID relief funds dry up.

Yearwood starts July 1, the day after outgoing JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio retires .

This story has been updated with additional information.