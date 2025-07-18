Former JCPS coaches, another man, indicted on 52 child sex abuse charges

A Jefferson County grand jury indicted two former Jefferson County Public Schools football coaches Thursday on a combined 52 criminal charges related to the rape and sexual abuse of girls in their care.

The earliest charge dates back to the alleged sexual grooming of then-15-year old Alexis Crook while the brothers were working as coaches at Evangel Christian School in 2005, according to Crook.

KyCIR does not usually name survivors of sexual abuse, but is doing so at the request of the victims who have been pushing for accountability since 2022, online, at in-person rallies and through legal representation.

“We’ve had nobody to advocate for us and we’ve been blocked and turned around at every corner,” Crook said. “I feel it’s the first step of any kind of accountability in three years.”

A third man, Zachary Kilgore, a longtime friend of the Stoners, is also facing charges related to the rape of Crook when she was 17.

Neither of the Stoners, nor Kilgore, were immediately available for a request for comment.

Donnie Stoner, former duPont Manual High School head football coach, is already facing charges over the alleged 2023 sexual abuse of a high school student. This indictment includes 15 new charges related to Crook’s alleged abuse between 2005 and 2007. The new charges include alleged tampering with evidence in the summer of 2023.

Donnie’s trial is set for this November.

Donnie’s twin brother, Ronnie, is facing 21 charges related to Crook’s abuse, the sexual abuse of his daughter, Aryalle Stoner, and the abuse of 13-year-old Newburg Middle School student Alyssa Foster during the 2016-2017 school year.

“I think this is for sure the first step towards us saving the next generation from at least three of the evil people in the world,” Foster said.

Ronnie Stoner’s daughter, Aryalle Stoner, said he sexually abused her from the age of 11.

“We’ve waited so long, we’ve been through so much,” Aryalle said. “And I don’t think nobody gets that, nobody understands that….For it to finally be happening…it feels good.”

Records obtained by KyCIR show Ronnie Stoner worked with foster students and vulnerable children at Newburg before being hired as a safety administrator for Manual in 2022.

Ronnie Stoner was a longtime assistant football coach for Fern Creek High School, and also coached for Manual’s team in 2023.

Ronnie is still employed by JCPS, but has been reassigned to roles away from the classroom, records show.

Donnie no longer works for the district, according to JCPS spokesperson Mark Hebert.