Join WFPL and 1A for a discussion with Louisville's civically engaged young people

Youth Voices, Youth Action: WFPL + 1A Remaking America Event

What: Join us for an opportunity to lift up the voices of young people in our community and learn how they view their role in creating change.

When: Tuesday, Oct. 11 | 6-8 p.m.

Where: Chickasaw Park 1200 | Southwestern Parkway Louisville, KY

Tickets: This event is free, but registration is required.



About this event

Youth voices are critical in creating and maintaining a civil society, but are rarely heard. Join us for an opportunity to lift up the voices of young people in our community and learn how they view their role in creating change. Multiple young panelists will share their lived experiences, current civic engagement and ideas on how to encourage more civic participation among their peers. This Louisville Public Media event is open to the public and will be recorded for future broadcast through the 1A Remaking America reporting project, hosted by Jenn White.

The free event will be held at the Chickasaw Park Front Shelter from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11. Light refreshments will be provided.

Click to register via Eventbrite to attend.