© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Photo Essay: 'Cherished Stares'

By Gabrielle Jones, Jon Cherry
Published September 23, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT
092322_CherishedStories1_JonCherry
Jon Cherry
/
The alley cafe at Quills Coffee on Baxter Avenue.

This photo essay is featured in the “Home” issue of Louisville Magazine produced in partnership with Louisville Public Media.

Happily taking my leave with a hot whiskey pour lingering on my upper lip, a street corner beckons my gaze. The utility box peppered with layers of paint-marker tags holds my attention for half of a smoke. An intersection with no-walk signs in every direction signaled by big red-lit hands, about the same size as mine. Fourteen, 13, 12.... If the cigarette is a fuse, a timer of sorts, you’ll need to wait three-quarters of one of these if you want to cross this road. But jaywalking is our God-given right. Our world’s most mundane sights have earned my longest, most cherished stares.

Anxiously stepping onto the sidewalk, the wild feeling behind my eyes has made it apparent that I need a break. I don’t know anyone here. I thought I knew everyone. Perhaps, if I stand here long enough, a friend will rescue me with a familiar smile. Maybe I’ll leave. In the meantime, I have found a new home as I open the door for my favorite new stranger. They quickly offer thanks in passing. A cigarette bounces on my lips as I greet them with my squinting, smiling, “You’re so very welcome.”

Maybe it’s you and me this time around. I’ll light up two at once and greedily take a long, hot drag. Or we can share mine, as long as you don’t hog it. Finish this bad boy off once it’s a few puffs from the filter.

I note the irony of stepping out for a breath of fresh air just to be met by whichever funky fuse rests between my middle and forefinger. Would you like one? It’s really no bother.

Welcome home.

092322_CherishedStares2_JonCherry
Jon Cherry
City Hall as seen from Jefferson Square Park.

092322_CherishedStares_JonCherry
Jon Cherry
Entering the Russell neighborhood.

092322_CherishedStares4_JonCherry
Jon Cherry
Jefferson Square Park, where I documented the 2020 protests.

092222_CherishedStares_Kaiju_JonCherry
Jon Cherry
A crowded hardcore music night at Kaiju on East Oak Street.

 

092322_CherishedStares_SkatePark_JonCherry
Jon Cherry
The skate park near the new soccer sta

092322_CherishedStares_McAlpine_JonCherry
Jon Cherry
The visitors’ center at the McAlpine Locks and Dam.

092322_CherishedStares_Home_JonCherry
Jon Cherry
The view from my home in the Highlands. It’s the first thing I see in the morning.

092322_CherishedStares_FullStop_JonCherry
Jon Cherry
A pile of firewood at Full Stop (at “the Oak Street Wedge”).

092322_CherishedStares_LoganStreetMarket_JonCherry
Jon Cherry
The loading dock at Logan Street Market.

092322_CherishedStares_Corner_JonCherry
Jon Cherry
The corner of Hepburn and Barret avenues.

092322_CherishedStares_CherokeePark_JonCherry
Jon Cherry
Cherokee Park.

092322_CherishedStares_MainSt_JonCherry
Jon Cherry
530 W. Main St., where I used to park when going to photograph at Jefferson Square Park during the 2020 protests.

092322_CherishedStares_Hammock_JonCherry
Jon Cherry
My secret spot in Cherokee Park.

092322_CherishedStares_FallsoftheOhio_JonCherry
Jon Cherry
Falls of the Ohio State Park

Tell us — what does home mean to you? We hope you’ll take a few minutes to reflect and answer these questions.

Tags
News McAlpine Locks and DamRussell neighborhoodLouisville Public MediaWhat does "home" mean to you?highlandslogan street marketlouisville magazinephotographyJefferson SquareCherokee ParkCity HallJefferson Square Park
Gabrielle Jones
Gabrielle Jones is the Vice President of Content at LPM. Email Gabrielle at gjones@lpm.org.
See stories by Gabrielle Jones
Related Content