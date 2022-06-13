© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Tell us, what does 'home' mean to you?

By Gabrielle Jones
Published June 13, 2022 at 11:09 PM EDT
March 13, 2020, the day the pandemic forced Louisville into lockdown, was the same day Louisville police killed Breonna Taylor in her own home.

So much about our city has changed since March 2020.

With that in mind, Louisville Magazine is partnering with Louisville Public Media on the next print issue, titled: Home — and we want to hear from you.

We hope you’ll take a few minutes to reflect and answer the following questions. You can also share your thoughts by leaving us a voice mail message at (502) 814-6575.


Gabrielle Jones
Gabrielle Jones is the Vice President of Content at LPM. Email Gabrielle at gjones@lpm.org.
