Government & Politics

-
Metro Council President David James will not make a bid for a sixth term in the leadership role. His colleagues from both parties say James was always fair and collaborative.
-
South Carolina will be the first primary in the nation in 2024, followed by New Hampshire and Nevada, then Georgia and Michigan.
-
Judge Mary Shaw, who signed the warrant that led to the death of Breonna Taylor, has been defeated by challenger Tracy Davis.
-
Republican Tera Klutz has won re-election for a second term as Indiana state auditor. Klutz has made transparency a focus of her time in office.
-
It's always important never to assume you know exactly what's going to happen in an election and to keep an open mind for potential surprises.
-
In the balance hang all seats in the House of Representatives, as well as 35 Senate seats, and governor's offices in 36 states and 3 territories.
-
-
Through town halls, polling and online comments, the committee found many Kentuckians believe cannabis can help with conditions like PTSD.
-
From who's on the ballot to where they stand on the issues, the WFPL team breaks down what you need to know before you head to the polls on Election Day.
-
WFPL's Roberto Roldan sat down separately with Louisville mayoral candidates Bill Dieruf, Craig Greenberg and David Ellenberger to discuss gentrification, Louisville’s pressing need for affordable housing, the meaning of home and more.
-
An Indiana judge is expected to hear a challenge to the state’s near-total abortion ban next week, four days after the new law takes effect.
-
The ACLU of Indiana has filed a class action lawsuit arguing that the state’s upcoming near-total abortion ban violates religious freedom.