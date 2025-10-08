Local tourism offices greet Mammoth Cave National Park visitors amid government shutdown

While many national park visitors across the country have been met with shuttered visitor centers and limited availability amid the federal government's shutdown, a unique partnership in southern Kentucky has ensured that Mammoth Cave visitors are still greeted at the park's entrance.

A collaborative effort of tourism offices in Edmonson County, Cave City, Glasgow-Barren County, Hart County, and Munfordville, has operated a table inside the park's visitor center for the last 15 years, directing visitors to nearby national park gateway cities. That partnership, called Explore Kentucky's Caveland, operates outside of the national park service, allowing them to continue assisting visitors throughout the shutdown.

"We have moved our table outside so that we can intercept people as they're getting out of the parking lot and coming in," explained Sandra Wilson, vice president of Caveland Marketing Association. "Most people don't know the national parks are closed when they come in, and many of them are coming from far, far away. You can tell they're really disappointed, but we've been met with courtesy and appreciation."

Wilson said throughout a busy weekend, the majority of visitors are seeking a cave tour. She and the rest of the tourism staff instead direct visitors to nearby private cave tour operations.

"We have brochures and information about the seven private caves in the area, and in order to steer them to the right one, we explain about each one and ask which way they're headed so they don't have to go backwards," Wilson said.

She added that many visitors still stay at the national park to experience parts of the park that are still accessible, like above-ground trails and the privately-operated Mammoth Cave Lodge.

Wilson said Explore Kentucky's Caveland representatives will remain at the visitor center during typical park hours until the federal government reopens.



