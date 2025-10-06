© 2025 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

Ex-officer convicted of violating Breonna Taylor’s rights ordered to report to prison

Louisville Public Media | By Roberto Roldan
Published October 6, 2025 at 5:06 PM EDT
Former Louisville Police officer Brett Hankison is questioned by his defense attorney Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in Louisville, Ky. Hankison is currently on trial, charged with wanton endangerment for shooting through Breonna Taylor's apartment into the home of her neighbors during botched police raid that killed Taylor. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, Pool)
Timothy D. Easley
/
AP (Pool photo)
Former Louisville Police officer Brett Hankison testifying during his state criminal trial in 2022.

Brett Hankison was sentenced to 33 months in prison for his role in the raid on Breonna Taylor's apartment.

Former Louisville Metro Police Detective Brett Hankison has been ordered to report to prison on Thursday.

Hankison was convicted of violating the rights of 26-year-old Breonna Taylor during the botched raid on her apartment in 2020. Police officers killed Taylor during the raid, resulting in a summer of protests and a multi-million dollar lawsuit.

Hankison, who prosecutors accused of firing blindly into Taylor’s apartment, was the only officer convicted of a crime. While his bullets did not strike her, he was sentenced to 33 months in prison for violating her civil rights.

Attorneys representing Hankison have appealed the verdict, and last week they asked the judge in the case to delay his imprisonment for 60 to 90 days while the appeal moves forward.

U.S. District Court Judge Rebecca Grady Jennings, appointed by President Donald Trump, denied Hankison’s request. In an order filed Monday afternoon, Grady Jennings noted that Hankison’s sentence is “considerably below guideline sentence based on the jury’s verdict” and said she did not want to disturb the jury’s verdict “without legal reason.”

“Despite his low risk of flight or danger to others, Hankison has failed to demonstrate a substantial question of law or fact material to his appeal justifying bond,” the order concluded.

The ruling means Hankison will be expected to report to the federal Bureau of Prisons on Thursday, unless an appeals court steps in.

Hankison was first prosecuted by the U.S. Department of Justice under President Joe Biden. When Trump took over in January, the DOJ attorneys assigned to the case began undermining it, and unsuccessfully requested Hankison receive time served.

Grady Jennings ordered Hankison to prison despite the fact that the DOJ did not oppose the motion to delay.
Tags
News Louisvillebreonna taylor
Roberto Roldan
Roberto Roldan is LPM's City Politics and Government Reporter. Email Roberto at rroldan@lpm.org.
See stories by Roberto Roldan
Related Content

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – generous people like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.