Department of Education finds UK in violation of Civil Rights Act

The department ruled that UK "endorsed, promoted and benefited from a program that limited participation based on race," breaking Title VI of the Civil Rights Act.

UK was one of 45 schools under investigation for attending an annual conference hosted by The PhD Project, paying $5,000 to attend them during the 2023-24 and 2024-25 school years. The PhD Project is a nonprofit works with students from underrepresented backgrounds to help them get postgraduate business degrees. The university cut ties with the organization shortly after the investigation was announced.

"We will, as always, seek to comply with the law and policy direction we are given by federal policymakers. That is our responsibility. I believe it also is how we can best protect our people, their work and our mission to advance this state," University President Eli Capilouto said in a statement.

UK is now required to report its affiliation with any other organization that may restrict participation based on race or identity to the department's Office of Civil Rights within the next 60 days. It also has to either cancel its affiliation with those organizations, or provide reasons why not.

The move comes amid anti-DEI sentiment from the state and federal government.

State leaders passed House Bill 4 earlier this summer, banning diversity, equity and inclusion offices at colleges and universities. The bill passed despite a veto from Gov. Andy Beshear.

President Trump also issued multiple executive orders meant to curb DEI initiatives earlier this year, including one that would shut down DEI offices in the federal government.

UK also shuttered its Office of Institutional Diversity last year.

