Metro Louisville1

The Clark Memorial Bridge will reopen by 6 p.m. Saturday, following a closure caused by a crash that left a semitruck dangling over the edge.
Barbara Sexton Smith will step down from her role as Louisville’s deputy mayor on April 15.
Louisville Metro already has a 21-day period allowing people to collect their stolen vehicle for free from the city impound lot, but for some that may not be enough.
House Bill 388 would remove party affiliation from the ballot for Louisville mayor and Metro Council.
Housing advocates are sounding the alarm about a pair of bills advancing through the Kentucky General Assembly. They say the legislation would nullify part of Louisville’s Fair Housing ordinance.
The Kentucky Derby Festival has unveiled the official poster for the 150th “Run for the Roses."
A bill filed in the Kentucky General Assembly would address what its sponsors see as issues that grew out of Louisville’s city-county merger.
Benjamin Richmond, who headed the Louisville Urban League for nearly three decades, died last week at the age of 80.
Louisville Metro Council Member Anthony Piagentini is facing an ethics trial over his relationship with a local nonprofit that sought a $40 million grant from the city. It could end in his removal from office.
The Kentucky General Assembly is considering two bills that housing advocates say could make it harder for low-income residents to find affordable rentals.
The Louisville Metro Council Court, which is composed of all members except the person accused of ethics violations, will meet for the first time next week. They’ll set a date for when the ethics trial of Republican Anthony Piagentini will begin.
Thirteen seats on Louisville Metro Council will be up for grabs this year. The 26-member body creates local laws and oversees a $1.1 billion annual budget.