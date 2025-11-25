Former MSD official tapped to lead Louisville’s Department of Public Works

The Metropolitan Sewer District’s head of government and public affairs is moving over to city government.

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg said he’s appointed Wesley Sydnor as the new head of Public Works. The department is responsible for infrastructure projects, roadway maintenance and waste management.

Before joining MSD in 2008, Sydnor worked for two private engineering firms as a project engineer focused on water and sewer projects. He earned a Master’s in civil engineering from the University of Louisville in 2002.

At a press conference Tuesday about snow preparedness, Sydnor told DPW employees their jobs are important to the safety of the community, the economy and public health.

Department of Public Works / Submitted Wesley Sydnor

“I tip my hat to you all and I look forward to working with you all, empowering you and finding ways to make your jobs easier and more productive,” he said.

Sydnor is replacing Jennifer Caumissar-Kern who left DPW last month after two years on the job. Like Sydnor, Caumissar-Kern had previously worked for MSD.

Public Works is currently undertaking long-term infrastructure projects, such as converting one-way streets to two-way roads and the Reimagine 9th Street Project, a construction project aimed at better connecting the West End to downtown. Workers broke ground in July.

As head of DPW, Sydnor will also be tasked with working with the Department of Transportation, which Greenberg created last year.