Outgoing Louisville Public Media employees share parting words

Louisville Public Media is saying goodbye to colleagues this week — journalists, radio hosts and people who work behind the scenes.

After LPM leaders announced a budget shortfall this year, they made the decision to cut costs by 17% of the overall budget . Seven employees are departing through a mix of buyouts and layoffs, and Friday is their last day.

Some of the departing teammates spoke with the Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting ahead of their departure. Here are some of their parting thoughts.

John Timmons, WFPK Mid-morning Host

John Timmons joined LPM in 2013, not long after closing ear X-tacy, a fabled record store and stanchion for Louisville music lovers since Timmons opened it in 1985.

Timmons hosts the mid-morning show weekdays from 9 a.m. to noon on WFPK. He told KyCIR he spends, “probably way too much time” finding “the right song for the right slot.”

“I like programs that have a flow,” Timmons said. “When a listener will make a comment about that, it feels really, really good.”

Timmons took a buyout during the last round of staff reductions, retiring somewhat earlier than he anticipated. He said it comes at a time when he’s finally comfortable behind the host mic.

“I finally feel that I’ve come into my comfort zone where I’m myself the most,” he said. “It’s been nice being myself on the air.”

Timmons said he appreciated the flood of messages that came in ahead of his last day as mid-morning host.

“You’re in your room by yourself with a microphone playing some music. It’s like, ‘Does anybody care? Is anybody out there?’ And today I got plenty of affirmation about that.”

Listeners will still hear Timmons on WFPK. He plans to volunteer during membership drives and is in talks about other opportunities to spin part-time.

Rachel Firkins, Director of Events

Tens of thousands of people have thronged Waterfront Park for Waterfront Wednesday over the past two decades. Few have ever met LPM director of events Rachel Firkins — but they have her, in great part, to thank.

Firkins, who has been at LPM since 2015, is behind every event LPM offers, from Waterfront Wednesdays, to community block parties, to donor cocktail hours to zany member events. Her personal favorite is the Holiday Music Trivia night.

“Those have been some of the silliest, funnest things I have ever done,” she said.

She lines up the food, the venue, transport and set-up and manages relationships with volunteers and partnering organizations.

J. Tyler Franklin / LPM Rachel Firkins, former LPM director of events.

It’s a big job. But making events happen has been a dream of Firkins since she was at least 19, when she and her twin brother, Seth Firkins, started their own concert production company.

Seth died in 2017. One of Firkins’ most closely held memories is standing backstage at a Waterfront Wednesday in 2022, as Nappy Roots was playing.

“I realized standing backstage and looking at all these incredibly happy people who are having such a good time — and the community that’s around it — that I kind of ended up doing what [Seth and I] wanted to do anyway,” she said.

Firkins said she loves creating live music offerings for the community.

“Hearing live music with other people—it is ephemeral and impactful,” Firkins said. “I was so worried that we would never be able to do it again after COVID, and we did. And it was awesome, and it meant even more.”

Firkins will leave her full-time position, but continue on a part-time contract to produce this year’s Waterfront Wednesday season.

Otis Junior, WFPK Midday Host

Otis Junior, as he’s known in the community as a performer and radio host, started as a fill-in host for WFPK, and took a full-time position in 2019. For the last few years, Otis has hosted the midday show from noon to 3 p.m.

In addition to his role at LPM, Otis is also a musician and songwriter. He is a founding member of The Jesse Lees and collaborates often with Dr. Dundiff .

When Otis took the host position, he was surprised and nervous to learn he would be interviewing other musicians as part of the role. But he said it’s been a very rewarding part of the job. He recalled a recent interview with blues artist Mike Ferris.

“We’re having a conversation like we were old friends because we can connect on what it means to make art,” Otis said.

J. Tyler Franklin / LPM Otis Junior, former WFPK midday host.

Otis said he had already been planning to leave Louisville for California when LPM leaders announced staff reductions. He opted to take a buyout.

On Friday, Otis closed his show with his signature signoff: “Tell someone you love that you love them. And don’t forget to tell it to yourself.”

He said he hopes his listeners take it to heart.

“The way that you are able to show love and grace to yourself—it directly informs how you are able to not only show love to other people, but accept the love that is given to you as well,” he said.

He’s working on his first solo album , which he’s hoping to finish this spring.

William Padmore, WFPL Host of All Things Considered

William Padmore joined the station in January 2024 , moving from Nebraska, where he worked for Nebraska Public Media. Padmore was WFPL’s local host for All Things Considered, coming live on air to listeners each weekday evening.

Padmore is particularly proud of creating “Now Eat This,” a recurring audio segment on LPM highlighting Louisville’s diverse food scene.

Padmore said he was grateful to the Louisville restaurant community for allowing him and listeners behind the scenes in their kitchens, and for sharing very personal stories.

J. Tyler Franklin / LPM Former WFPL All Things Considered Host, William Padmore.

“That’s one of the thrills of this job, being able to talk to people, really know them and hopefully amplify them in their stories,” Padmore said.

Ryan Van Velzer, Managing Editor of Kentucky Public Radio, said Padmore’s resonant voice will be missed, along with his playful spirit that shined especially bright during membership drives.

“He was fun and lighthearted and was there to back you up,” Van Velzer said of working together live on air.

Padmore had a parting request for WFPL listeners:

“Even though I am gone and other people will be leaving the company as well, I would ask listeners to please not forget about the mission of public radio and the mission of LPM and to continue believing in it because it is very necessary now more than ever.”