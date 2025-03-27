91.9 WFPK and Waterfront Park Announce 23rd Season of WFPK Waterfront Wednesday®

91.9 WFPK Independent Louisville and Waterfront Park are delighted to announce the 23rd season of WFPK Waterfront Wednesday . Louisville’s favorite concert series returns on Wednesday, April 23, with The Verve Pipe (9 p.m.), Momma (7:30 p.m.) and Cam Clark & His Orchestra (6 p.m.). Proceeds from WFPK Waterfront Wednesday benefit Louisville Public Media and Waterfront Park.

“From up-and-coming songwriters to R&B, alt-rock, Memphis soul, and a Louisville music showcase, it’s a celebration of music and community this season.” said Stacy Owen, WFPK promotions director, “We’re excited to see everyone on the Big Four Lawn, because live music is always better on grass!”

The free concerts take place on the Big Four Lawn in Louisville’s Waterfront Park, located next to the Big Four Pedestrian and Bicycle Bridge. The lawn opens at 5 p.m., with music beginning promptly at 6 p.m. These events are made free thanks to the support of generous sponsors, on-site concession sales and donations. You can make a donation to support WFPK Waterfront Wednesday at lpm.org/wfw .

“Waterfront Park is a gathering place where our community comes together to celebrate, connect, and enjoy the beauty of our city and river,” said Deborah Bilitski, Waterfront Park’s president and executive director. “WFPK Waterfront Wednesday is a perfect example of how we can create vibrant, shared experiences that make Louisville special. We are thrilled to continue this tradition and welcome music lovers back to the Big Four Lawn for another incredible season.”

Food trucks, vendor booths and Waterfront KidsDay, a dedicated area for kids and families to do hands-on activities, will also return. Waterfront KidsDay will be open from approximately 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. during each month’s show and is made possible with the support of our sponsors and our community partner Louisville Youth Group .

New this year, we are pleased to partner with Riverside Parking and Lynn Family Stadium to offer pre-paid parking at Lynn Family Stadium’s Green Lot. Pre-paid parking can be purchased for the April 23 concert at this link .

Fans of WFPK Waterfront Wednesday can also enter to win the Super Fan prize package – a reserved parking space at each 2025 concert, backstage access, event swag and two VIP tickets to the 2025 Bourbon & Beyond September 11– September 14 on the Highland Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Exposition Center. Visit LPM.org/WaterfrontWednesday to enter for a chance to win. The winner will be drawn on April 21, 2025 at 5 p.m.

WFPK Waterfront Wednesday is produced by Louisville Public Media and Waterfront Park. The event is made possible by the generous support of presenting sponsors The Brook Hospitals , Cornbread Hemp , The Jack Harlow Foundation and The University of Louisville . Parkside Bikes returns this year with bike parking on-site.

Full event details and FAQs can be found at LPM.org/WaterfrontWednesday .

2025 Season Dates and Artists

April 23

The Verve Pipe

Momma

Cam Clark & His Orchestra

May 28

Chuck Prophet & His Cumbia Shoes

Southern Avenue

Relaay

June 25

Anderson East

The Kentucky Gentlemen

Candi Jenkins

July 30

Ben Sollee and Friends

Marzz

Sydney Sleadd and the Swarm

August 27

Sixpence None the Richer

Kashus Culpepper

Roadie

September 17

Paula Cole

Uwade

Maggie Halfman

About WFPK Waterfront Wednesday

Waterfront Park and 91.9 WFPK Independent Louisville first partnered in 2002 to produce an innovative concert series that showcased local and emerging national recording artists as heard on radio station 91.9 WFPK. Each free concert attracts audiences to enjoy music on the river in a family-friendly park atmosphere with a cash bar, local food trucks and upscale festival fare.

The event has become a thriving city institution, drawing thousands to Waterfront Park and helping Louisville secure an international award as a top city for festivals. In addition, the Southeast Tourism Society has named WFPK Waterfront Wednesday as one of their Top 20 Events. Previous acts include Old Crow Medicine Show, My Morning Jacket, Over the Rhine, Todd Snider, Iron and Wine, The Mavericks, The Avett Brothers, Nappy Roots and many others. View the complete lineups from previous years here.

Outside alcohol is prohibited. No coolers, no glass or pets allowed in the event area of the Big Four Lawn and the adjacent park areas.