LPM's “Now Eat This” is all about highlighting unique and delicious eats in our community. We’re asking Kentuckiana residents to share your favorite restaurants with us. What’s yours?
Vietnam Kitchen has bonded with the community in south Louisville and beyond over thousands of orders of curry, pho and dumplings. And after 30 years, the owners want to retire, leaving the restaurant’s future uncertain.
Abyssinia has been serving Ethiopian cuisine in downtown Louisville for more than a decade. The owners emphasize the experience of Ethiopian hospitality along with good food.
In a special episode of LPM’s newest series about food “Now Eat This,” Louisville Chef Anthony Lamas talks about success, jobs outside of the kitchen and his friendship with rapper Jack Harlow.
Through the love and loyalty of its customers (and plenty of chicken shawarma) Safier Mediterranean Deli has become one of downtown Louisville’s most iconic restaurants.
Born and raised in the West End, George Anthony Pumphrey has big plans for his restaurant. He wants it to be a symbol for neighborhood revitalization.