"It's my truest and most vulnerable work yet" Otis Junior has a new album in the works

You may know Otis Junior from his midday shift from noon-3 pm each day here on 91.9 WFPK. Or you may know Otis as the front man for the band The Jesse Lees who play around town quite a bit. But he's also a singer/songwriter who is about to release a solo album called One Beautiful Something. Otis sat down with Laura Shine and discussed the new album, how folks can be a part of a special series of concerts in April, and what inspired the new album. Otis says:

"I’m currently in the final stages of my first solo album One Beautiful Something. It is my truest and most vulnerable work so far, and easily the most queer art I have ever made. Each Saturday this April, I’m hosting a series of house shows in my childhood home where I built my first studio. These full circle events will celebrate this new stage in my career, and independently fund the final production costs. After reserving a spot through my website, guests will experience an intimate living room Q&A, a live performance of the new album, and a special take-home gift."

More information can be found at his website.