Listen to live election coverage Tuesday on 89.3 WFPL

Published November 4, 2024 at 9:00 AM EST
Election results 2024 from LPM
Mindy Fulner & Cara Hicks
/
LPM

The LPM News team will bring you the latest news about local and statewide races starting at 7 p.m.

When the polls close on Tuesday night, turn to 89.3 WFPL for election results.

We’ll have the latest on local races in Kentucky and Indiana until at least 10 p.m., as well as national coverage from NPR until 3 a.m. Join LPM host Bill Burton and members of our state and local politics teams, like Roberto Roldan, Aprile Rickert, Sylvia Goodman and Joe Sonka, for the context behind the numbers and what the results of state and local elections mean for you and your family. We'll also break down Kentucky's ballot amendments including ballot questions about medical marijuana businesses showing up in more than 100 cities and counties.

Catch us on your radio on 89.3 FM, on the LPM app or here on LPM.org.

If you haven't cast your ballot yet, check out the LPM News' Louisville Voter Guide and Southern Indiana Voter Guide. Both have information on when and where to vote and profiles of all the candidates in high profile contested races.
