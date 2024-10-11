Former Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel to appear for sentencing Monday

Former Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel will be in court Monday for a sentencing hearing, more than a year after Indiana State Police first started investigating allegations of criminal activity while he was in office.

Noel pleaded guilty in August to 27 of the 31 felonies he’s been charged with since November. The investigation has focused on his time as sheriff and as head of the Utica Township Volunteer Firefighters Association, also known as New Chapel EMS. Charges include theft, tax evasion and money laundering.

Under the plea agreement, Noel would be sentenced to 12 years in prison followed by three years on probation. He’s been in custody since April.

Special Judge Larry Medlock has taken the plea under advisement. He wants to hear from people impacted by Noel’s actions before making a decision on the terms in the agreement.

Up to 25 people could testify, but they won’t be made public before Monday’s hearing.

The agreement also calls for restitution, including nearly $2.9 million to New Chapel and more than $60,000 to the sheriff’s office.

If Medlock doesn’t accept the plea, the case will continue to trial.

Case background

State police began investigating Noel last June after receiving information from current Sheriff Scottie Maples on potential criminal activity while Noel was in office. He served two terms, from 2015 to 2022.

The first search warrants were served last August; there have now been more than 70 served in the case. Noel was charged in November with 15 felonies and jailed overnight in Scott County. He pleaded not guilty the following day and was released on a $75,000 bond.

At the start of this year, Noel was charged with 10 additional counts of theft and tax evasion for allegedly using New Chapel funds for personal items and services. His wife, Misty , was also charged with 10 felonies for theft and tax evasion. Police say they failed to report more than $3 million on their joint tax returns.

Their daughter, Kasey , was charged in March with nine felonies for theft and tax evasion, stemming from allegations she also misused New Chapel funds.

Noel was sentenced to 60 days in jail in April for contempt of court, after violating the terms of his bond. Just before he was to be released, special prosecutor Ric Hertel charged Noel with six new felonies, for a total of 31. He remains in custody on a nearly $1.5 million bond.

Misty and Kasey Noel are both out on bond. There was discussion at a hearing earlier this week about potential plea agreements with the two.

Other pending litigation

If Noel’s state criminal case wraps up after Monday’s hearing, he’s still involved with a litany of civil cases related to the investigation.

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita brought two cases earlier this year seeking to recoup millions from Noel, his family and associates. New Chapel EMS has filed two lawsuits against its former CEO, the most recent last month.

The Utica Township Fire Protection District board has also filed suit. And the children of Noel’s late brother, Leon, are taking legal action after they say Noel failed to give them their full inheritance.

Over the past year and a half, Noel has stepped down as Republican party chair for Clark County and Indiana’s 9th Congressional District — spots he held for more than a decade.

Until recently, New Chapel covered EMS service for all of Clark County and most of Floyd. Amid the investigation of Noel, the organization lost its fire and EMS service contracts, and in August announced they would cease 911 operations .

Two other people have also been charged in the investigation : Clark County Council member John Miller and former member Brittney Ferree are each facing a felony conflict-of-interest charge.

Police say they voted on funding for New Chapel and also benefited from Noel/the organization.

