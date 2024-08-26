Former Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel pleads guilty

Jamey Noel appeared in court Monday to change his plea to guilty on 27 of his charges.

He’s charged with a total of 31 level 5 and level 6 felonies, as part of an Indiana State Police investigation that started last June . The charges are related to his time as Clark County Sheriff and in running New Chapel EMS.

In court, Larry Wilder, one of Noel’s attorneys, asked his client to confirm that he understood the charges, the penalties and what could happen if he were found guilty at trial.

Wilder also referred to discovery provided by the state that Noel’s team has reviewed, including financial and vehicle transaction documents and witness statements.

“After reviewing the evidence, the documents and listening to the statements, it has been your conclusion that the trial in this case would not be in your best interest,” Wilder confirmed.

Wilder read each of the charges as Noel admitted to accusations including theft, tax evasion, money laundering and official misconduct.

Under the agreement, four charges for ghost employment would be dismissed. Wilder showed in court they are linked under the accusations of official misconduct.

The plea agreement calls for a sentence of 15 years, with three of those on probation. Noel is also to pay nearly $2.9 million in restitution to New Chapel EMS and more than $60,000 to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

He’s also to pay $173,155 to the Indiana Department of Revenue, which he’s liable for with his wife, Misty, who's charged with theft and tax evasion . Misty Noel filed for divorce earlier this month.

Under the agreement, Jamey Noel would also pay $35,245 to the Indiana State Police for the cost of evidence storage in the case.

Special Judge Larry Medlock is taking the agreement under advisement. He said he wants to hear from people impacted by Noel’s actions at an upcoming hearing, on whether they think the sentence is appropriate.

“Not just management, not just the sheriff’s department,” he said. “I mean EMS workers that have lost their jobs, paramedics that are not out there saving people because the money was diverted for pleasures.

“I want to hear from people that don't have $800 belts. I want to hear from taxpayers that have been aggrieved by [Noel’s actions].”

People who wish to participate can contact the Ripley County Prosecutor’s Office at 812-689-6331 and be connected with a victims assistance coordinator.

Special Prosecutor Ric Hertel said at a news conference after the hearing that he believes the time outlined in the agreement is on the high end of the possible sentencing range.

“I think that weighing everything and being involved from the very beginning, hearing the investigation, charging and then working our way through the discovery process, we felt that this was appropriate,” he said. “But at the end of the day, the judge has to say, ‘I agree with you.’”

Hertel said Noel’s plea change wasn’t necessarily a surprise.

“I think you do this long enough, it's hard to get surprised,” he said. “But I think that an agreement to 15 years of a sentence, at least proposing it to the court and to the judge, we've come a long way since that initial hearing back in November.”

Wilder declined to comment following the hearing.

Noel was initially arrested in November and was taken back into custody in April. He’s currently being held on a nearly $1.5 million bond.

Five people have been charged and arrested as part of the investigation, including Noel, his wife and daughter, Kasey . They’re both out on bond.

On Friday, John Miller and Brittney Ferree — two people who either are or have served on the Clark County Council — were arrested on a level 6 felony each for conflict of interest.

They both appeared in court Monday after being held in jail over the weekend. A not guilty plea was entered for both. Miller was given a $3,000 bond and Ferree, $3,500. A Clark County courts spokesperson confirmed Monday afternoon they had posted bond.

This story has been updated with additional information.

