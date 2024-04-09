Jamey Noel sentenced to 60 days in jail for contempt of court

On Tuesday, Special Judge Larry Medlock heard arguments on whether to hold former Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel in contempt following a search warrant that initially sought expensive clothing.

Indiana State Police found two Smith and Wesson handguns in Jamey Noel’s home during that search. Officers were looking for high end suits and accessories that Noel allegedly purchased with a bank account linked to the Utica Township Volunteer Firefighters Association, also known as New Chapel EMS.

This is the one of 51 searches done at Noel’s home since his arrest.

ISP officials said officers found the unloaded pistols at Noel’s home March 13, sitting a few feet away from Noel’s shotgun. Medlock set Noel’s bond conditions in November. Noel was instructed to surrender all the firearms he owned, but was allowed to keep one shotgun for personal protection.

“I told Mr. Noel ‘Don't do anything stupid. Do not try to deceive me or defy me because you will not like the consequences,’” Medlock said during the hearing Tuesday.

Police said the weapons appeared “brand new,” and that they also found ammunition for both handguns in the home.

A receipt presented by the prosecution showed that Noel purchased the handguns in 2017.

Along with the 60-day sentence, Medlock ordered another thorough search of Noel’s home. It is unclear who will conduct the search and when it will happen.

“What happened in court today underscores the seriousness of not following a court order,” Special Prosecutor Ric Hertel said. “What Judge Medlock did, said and ordered, spoke volumes.”

Noel is currently facing 25 felony charges including theft, tax evasion, ghost employment and obstruction of justice.