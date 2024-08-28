Things to do this Labor Day weekend around Louisville

The Louisville region is home to several events to celebrate and observe Labor Day weekend .

Here are some ways you can celebrate the end of the summer:

Augtoberfest

This is an all-ages event to welcome in Autumn. There will be food, music and fall beers to officially big summer farewell. Organizers recommend attendees bring lawn chairs to ensure they have a place to sit. Proceeds will go towards supporting Jeffersonville Main Street's downtown revitalization efforts.

When and where: Friday, Aug. 30 from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. at 407 Pearl St., Jeffersonville, Indiana.

Palette: Curated Taste, Art, Music, and Culture

This immersive, free event promotes connections between artists while taking in art. There will be live performances including poetry and singing. It aims to marry visual and performance art and this particular event promises a new auditory element.

When and where: Friday, Aug. 30 at 7:00 p.m. at the Kentucky Center for Performing Arts.

WorldFest

Labor Day weekend in Louisville is synonymous with WorldFest. The festival brings together Louisville's diverse community with food, performances and more. This year’s Parade of Cultures will feature almost 1,000 people showcasing all the people and places that create the city’s own unique cultural blend.

When and where: Friday, Aug. 30 through Monday, Sept. 2 at the Belvedere.

Kentucky Flea Market's Labor Day Spectacular

More than 800 vendors will take over the Kentucky Fair and Expo Center with handmade goods and antique wares. For antique, consignment and thrift lovers, it’s like a treasure hunt with a lot of walking.

When and where: Friday, Aug. 30 through Monday, Sept. 2 at the Kentucky Fair and Exposition Center.

Fleur de Flea Outdoor Vintage Market

It’s the last Fleur de Flea outdoor event this summer. There will be plenty of thrift clothes, vintage items and hand-crafted goods available for purchase. And if thrifting makes you hungry, there will be food trucks and drinks for purchase.

When and where: Saturday, Aug. 31 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 213 Witherspoon Street in Louisville.

Charlestown Fiesta

Celebrate Latinx culture during this event which will have food, games and activities. There will also be performances by a mariachi band at 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

When and where: Sept. 1 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Charlestown Family Activities Park.

Mayor's Hike, Bike and Paddle

Grab your sneakers, bikes or boats, and get ready to traverse the city. Folks are clamoring for a hike, bike and paddle since the Memorial Day event was canceled this year. And now, the Louisville staple is back. Hikers will have the option for a 4-mile journey across the Big Four Bridge, bikers will head 8.5 miles from the Great Lawn to Cherokee Park and back, and the paddles will take Harbor Lawn or the U of L Boat Docks and end their journey at the Shawnee Park Boat Ramp.

When and where: Monday, Sept. 2 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Waterfront Park’s Great Lawn.

