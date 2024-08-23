Jamey Noel to appear for plea change hearing Monday

An attorney for Jamey Noel filed a motion Thursday evening asking to set a hearing for a change of plea in Noel’s criminal case.

Since last November, he’s been charged with 31 level 5 and level 6 felonies including theft, ghost employment and tax evasion related to his time as sheriff and in operating an emergency services company.

Noel has pleaded not guilty to all charges but that could change when he goes to court Monday morning. Special Judge Larry Medlock approved the request Friday, however no plea agreement has been filed, according to a Clark County court spokesperson.

Indiana State Police began their investigation of Noel last June, following information from current Sheriff Scottie Maples on potential criminal activity while Noel was in office.

The first search warrants were served in the case last August. To date, there have been nearly 70.

Accusations include that Noel stole from the sheriff’s office and the Utica Township Volunteer Firefighters Association, also known as New Chapel EMS.

His wife, Misty, and daughter, Kasey, are also charged for using New Chapel funds on personal items and services.

Noel and in some cases his family are also part of lawsuits filed by the Indiana attorney general’s office, New Chapel, the Utica Township Fire Protection District and the children of Noel’s late brother.

Noel’s trial is currently scheduled for Nov. 6. He’s currently being held in Scott County on a nearly $1.5 million bond.

Misty Noel’s trial is set to start in October and Kasey’s was slated to start this week but will be rescheduled. The two previously asked to have their cases joined.

