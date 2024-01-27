© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Jamey Noel to resign as Clark County GOP chair

Louisville Public Media | By Giselle Rhoden
Published January 27, 2024 at 12:35 PM EST
Former Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel
Clark County Sheriff's Office
Former Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel is resigning from his local position as a chair for county's GOP after stepping down from the state 9th Congressional District GOP last weekend.

Former Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel is stepping down as the county’s Republican Party chair as the criminal investigation of him continues.

In a notice to precinct committee persons that was obtained by LPM News Friday, Jamey Noel called a caucus for Feb. 8 to select a new Clark County Republican Party chair.

Noel has served as chair of the party since 2009.

The former sheriff is the second person to announce they're resigning from the Clark County GOP recently. Vice Chair Connie Sellers stepped down last week, citing Noel's ongoing criminal allegations.

And last weekend, Noel announced he was leaving his post as Indiana 9th Congressional District Republican Party chair. The party will caucus a new chair to replace him in that role on Thursday.

The string of resignations comes amid an ongoing investigation into Noel’s conduct as Clark County sheriff and as head of New Chapel EMS.

Noel was arrested in November and charged with 15 feloniesincluding ghost employment, theft and corrupt business influence.

LPM Southern Indiana reporter Aprile Rickert contributed to this story.

Coverage of Southern Indiana is funded, in part, by Samtec Inc., the Hazel & Walter T. Bales Foundation, and the Caesars Foundation of Floyd County.
Giselle Rhoden
Giselle is LPM's breaking news reporter. Email Giselle at grhoden@lpm.org.
