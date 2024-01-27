Jamey Noel to resign as Clark County GOP chair

In a notice to precinct committee persons that was obtained by LPM News Friday, Jamey Noel called a caucus for Feb. 8 to select a new Clark County Republican Party chair.

Noel has served as chair of the party since 2009.

The former sheriff is the second person to announce they're resigning from the Clark County GOP recently. Vice Chair Connie Sellers stepped down last week, citing Noel's ongoing criminal allegations.

And last weekend, Noel announced he was leaving his post as Indiana 9th Congressional District Republican Party chair. The party will caucus a new chair to replace him in that role on Thursday.

The string of resignations comes amid an ongoing investigation into Noel’s conduct as Clark County sheriff and as head of New Chapel EMS.

Noel was arrested in November and charged with 15 feloniesincluding ghost employment, theft and corrupt business influence.

LPM Southern Indiana reporter Aprile Rickert contributed to this story.

