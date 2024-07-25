Records allege Jamey Noel used EMS money to pay for trips with former council member

Records released Thursday show officials don’t have any conflict of interest statements on file for former Clark County Council member Brittney Ferree when she voted to fund an emergency services company operated by Jamey Noel. At the time, she was in a relationship with Noel. They also have a child together.

The information is part of the latest round of warrant documents in the ongoing investigation of Noel, who’s also the former Clark County sheriff.

Noel is facing 31 felonies. Accusations include that he personally benefited from sheriff’s office funds and resources, as well as from the Utica Township Volunteer Firefighters Association, also known as New Chapel EMS.

According to the three new warrants — now a total of 65 — investigators are looking into travel expenses for Noel, his wife, Misty, daughter Kasey and Ferree.

The search includes payment and reservation information from Delta Airlines, Southwest Airlines and Breeze Airways.

The new records show Noel and Ferree went on at least three trips together between 2019 and 2022, while she was a member of the council.

Police say they went to New York, New Orleans and Florida and that the trips were paid out of New Chapel funds.

In total, they say Noel gave Ferree more than $114,000 in “child support, travel and other expenses,” from New Chapel.

In October 2020, the Clark County Council approved funding $700,000 to Utica/New Chapel for EMS services across the county. Ferree was absent for that vote, but she later voted to fund the organization.

LPM News previously reported that Ferree admitted to police she had voted to fund New Chapel while on the council and in a relationship with Noel.

Last month, Indiana State Police Lt. Jeffrey Hearon, who’s leading the investigation, talked with county council attorney Maxwell McCrite to determine whether Ferree had taken steps to disclose the relationship related to her position as an elected official.

McCrite provided the investigator with the form he said he provided to all council members, and that he was “not aware Brittney Ferree completed one,” according to the document.

Under Indiana law, a public official who has “a pecuniary interest in or derives a profit from” a contract they take action on could face a felony charge. A pecuniary interest means the public servant or their dependent would have a notable increase in their income or net worth from a contract or purchase.

Ferree is not charged with any crimes, according to online court records. Search warrant documents show she also told police she was not aware the child support had been paid with company assets.

New Chapel has most recently been operating under a contract for $1.05 million to cover Clark County. That’s set to expire at the end of 2025, but officials are moving toward adding a new primary provider for the county based on recent staffing issues from New Chapel in part due to the fallout of Noel’s investigation.

New Chapel’s role is outlined in that plan as a secondary provider. It’s not yet clear what the organization would be paid.

Noel was placed on administrative leave at New Chapel following his initial arrest last November, and terminated in January. He was sheriff from 2015 to 2022. Ferree served on the Clark County Council from 2019 to 2022.

The documents also show that earlier this month, police received records showing Noel, his family and friends traveled to “numerous destinations” on Allegiant Air, totaling more than $60,000. Previous court records alleged Noel, his wife and daughter spent this amount on Allegiant from New Chapel funds.

Coverage of Southern Indiana is funded, in part, by Samtec Inc., the Hazel & Walter T. Bales Foundation, and the Caesars Foundation of Floyd County.

