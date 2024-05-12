Kentucky Kingdom opened this weekend for its longest season yet

The Louisville amusement park is now open on weekends.

This upcoming season will be the park’s longest run, according to Kentucky Kingdom officials, with the addition of a new winter festival, Christmas at Kentucky Kingdom.

“We'll open that last weekend on Black Friday of November and then the last day of Christmas at Kentucky Kingdom will be Jan. 4,” Carly Uglow, director of sales and marketing at Kentucky Kingdom, said.

Christmas at Kentucky Kingdom is one of a few new festivals coming to the park this season.

Another event called Petal Palooza starts May 25 and runs through June 30.

Uglow said it will feature live flower walls, a mosaiculture —a type of topiary art—, a mural and additional events like a silent disco and color run.

May 25 is also when the Hurricane Bay, Kentucky Kingdom’s water park, will open for the season. Both parks will be open on weekends and weekdays after Memorial Day weekend.

In addition to events, Kentucky Kingdom has community partnerships slated throughout the season.

On June 20, Hurricane Bay will participate in the World’s Largest Swimming Lesson event. It is aimed at reducing the number of drownings, especially in young children.

“We're always looking for opportunities to give back to the community and provide reasons to visit and unique experiences,” Uglow said.

Kentucky Kingdom is also continuing a program started last year where 3- to 5-year-olds can get a free Pre-K pass with paid adult admission. Children 2 and younger are not charged admission.

“We want to be able to provide the younger ones an experience to test it out, give us a trial visitation. And then as they come to love the park and get older and can do more things that hopefully we can convert them into a season pass,” Uglow said.

Parents and guardians have until June 30 to sign children up for the Pre-K pass.