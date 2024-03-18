Louisville Metro Council votes not to remove Piagentini over ethics violations

Metro Council members heard from witnesses and reviewed the evidence against District 19 Republican Anthony Piagentini during the more than two-week trial. Piagentini was accused of negotiating a job with a nonprofit while supporting their bid for a $40 million grant. The council decided not to remove him from office, a punishment that required support from a two-thirds majority, or 18 “yes” votes.

At a separate ethics trial last fall, the city’s Ethics Commission found “clear and convincing evidence” Piagentini violated local ethics laws. They fined him $3,000 and “strongly” recommended his removal.

Piagentini has maintained his innocence and he’s currently appealing the commission’s ruling.

This story will be updated.