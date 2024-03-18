© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

Louisville Metro Council votes not to remove Piagentini over ethics violations

Louisville Public Media | By Roberto Roldan
Published March 18, 2024 at 7:37 PM EDT
Man seated in front of computer and skinny microphone
J. Tyler Franklin
/
LPM
Council Member Anthony Piagentini, a District 19 Republican, faced two ethics trials related to his support of a $40 million grant for a local nonprofit.

Louisville Metro Council Member Anthony Piagentini will remain in office following an ethics trial.

Metro Council members heard from witnesses and reviewed the evidence against District 19 Republican Anthony Piagentini during the more than two-week trial. Piagentini was accused of negotiating a job with a nonprofit while supporting their bid for a $40 million grant. The council decided not to remove him from office, a punishment that required support from a two-thirds majority, or 18 “yes” votes.

At a separate ethics trial last fall, the city’s Ethics Commission found “clear and convincing evidence” Piagentini violated local ethics laws. They fined him $3,000 and “strongly” recommended his removal.

Piagentini has maintained his innocence and he’s currently appealing the commission’s ruling.

This story will be updated.
Tags
News Top StoriesLouisvilleJefferson Countymetro councilanthony piagentiniCOVID funding investigation
Roberto Roldan
Roberto Roldan is the City Politics and Government Reporter for WFPL. Email Roberto at rroldan@lpm.org.
See stories by Roberto Roldan
Related Content