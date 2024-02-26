Removal trial for Louisville Metro Council Member starts Monday evening

For the first time in more than a decade, Louisville Metro Council will hold a trial to decide whether to remove one of its own members. Like a criminal trial, the council trial will start with opening statements from opposing attorneys Monday night, then move on to witnesses and evidence. Proceedings will begin each day at 5 p.m. at least through Wednesday this week.

The accusations against Piagentini stem from his support for a job training program proposed by the Louisville Healthcare CEO Council in late 2022. The nonprofit wanted the city to award it $40 million in federal pandemic relief. Last fall, the city’s Ethics Commission held a week-long trial and found “clear and convincing evidence” that Piagentini was negotiating a job with the CEO Council at the same time he was advocating for them to receive funding. Mayor Craig Greenberg rescinded the grant because of the scandal.

Piagentini, who represents District 19 in the East End, has denied any wrongdoing. He also questioned the objectivity of the Ethics Commission ruling and called the allegations “a political hit job” by Democrats.

"I'm not a perfect man, but I would rather die than accept what they accused me of,” Piagentini said, following the commission’s ruling last October.

In the Metro Council trial, Piagentini is facing eight ethics charges:

Improperly soliciting or accepting a promise of employment

Two count of using an official position to secure unwarranted privileges or advantages

Impairment of objectivity or independent judgment

Failure to disqualify himself from a matter before Metro Council in which he had a private or financial interest

Failure to disclose a financial or private interest in a matter before Metro Council

Misconduct by failure to disclose

Misconduct by perjury

A group of five Metro Council members, known as the charging committee, laid out the charges against Piagentini in a 24-page complaint filed last November. They relied heavily on the Ethics Commission investigation.

The charging committee will be represented at the trial by attorney Kent Wicker, who will act much like a prosecutor would in a criminal trial. Wicker will lay out the evidence against Piagentini for the other the council members, who will act as the jury. They will ultimately decide whether to remove him from public office.

Lawyers J. Brooken Smith and Michael G. Swansburg, Jr. are representing Piagentini. They will have the opportunity to cross-examine witnesses and present their own witnesses and evidence.

Under state law, removing a Metro Council member from office requires the support from two-thirds of the representatives, or 18 “yes” votes.

There are currently 16 Democrats, 9 Republicans and 1 independent on Metro Council, meaning any vote in favor of removal will have to cross party lines.

