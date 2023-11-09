Former Southern Indiana sheriff posts $75,000 bond in first court appearance since arrest

The judge set Noel’s $75,000 bail in a Clark County courtroom with multiple stipulations, including surrendering his passport by noon Friday and all of his firearms to Indiana State Police, aside from one shotgun for personal protection. He is not allowed to leave Indiana.

Noel’s two terms as Clark County sheriff lasted from 2015 to 2022.

The state recommended Noel remain in police custody ahead of his preliminary hearing in January out of concern of nonappearance at trial. Special Prosecutor Richard Hertel, from Ripley County, said the former sheriff owns another home in Florida and his own plane. Noel’s attorney, Larry Wilder, argued his client should be released on bail since he had no prior felony convictions.

Noel’s jury trial is set for May 2024.

Noel was arrested Wednesday after he fled from ISP and drove to Louisville. He was charged with 15 felony counts including theft, obstruction of justice, ghost employment, corrupt business influence and official misconduct.

ISP began investigating Noel in June after receiving several criminal allegations from the current Clark County Sheriff Scottie Maples, who served as chief deputy under Noel. During the investigation, detectives conducted searches in Noel’s home and locations of New Chapel Fire and EMS, where Noel was chief and CEO.

Noel has also served as the Republican Party chair for Clark County and Indiana’s 9th Congressional District. It’s not clear if he still holds those positions.