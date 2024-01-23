Former Clark Co. Sheriff Jamey Noel resigns as 9th District GOP chair

Jamey Noel, who served two terms as Clark County sheriff from 2015 to 2022, was arrested in November and charged with 15 felonies including corrupt business influence, theft and ghost employment.

This weekend, he tendered his resignation as Indiana’s 9th Congressional District Republican Party chair, according to the state Republican Party and multiple party officials.

The district includes 18 counties in the southeastern part of the state.

It’s a position he’d held since 2011, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Noel sent an email announcing his intention to resign upon the election of his successor to Indiana Republican Party Chair Anne Hathaway, which was passed on to other party officials and obtained by LPM News.

As he is still effectively in the position, Noel also sent notice to members of the 9th District Republican Congressional Committee to caucus in a new chair. The closed meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Feb. 1.

District Vice Chair Amanda Lowery and Floyd County Republican Party Chair Heather Archibald-Peters were among those who confirmed the resignation to LPM.

Archibald-Peters said she feels Noel did the right thing for the party by resigning.

“We'll have a new chairman, and hopefully we can just keep the Republicans moving forward,” she said.

In addition to leading the 9th District, Noel has served as chair of the Clark County Republican Party since 2009. It’s not clear whether he still holds that position or if there has been movement for him to resign or be removed.

The state Republican Party website still lists Noel as the Clark County chair, and a program from a Clark County Republican Party holiday event in early December referred to him as the chair.

The allegations against Noel include that he used sheriff’s office employees to work on his personal property and used funds and resources from a nonprofit he’s operated — Utica Township Volunteer Firefighters Association, also known as New Chapel EMS — for his own gain.

Initial search warrants were served in August. There have now been close to 30 issued in the investigation.

