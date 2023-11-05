JCPS cancels dozens of bus routes Monday due to no-show drivers

Schools are not canceled despite the district-wide bus driver sickout.

The drivers are calling out sick to protest long hours, overcrowded buses and logistical challenges that have plagued the state’s largest district since the year’s first day of school.

Scores of drivers also called out sick on Friday, which led to delayed routes — but no cancellations.

“Typically, we delay routes,” said Carolyn Callahan, a district spokesperson, in an email Sunday night. “But with the increase in drivers not showing up for work, the safest and best option is to proactively cancel these routes.”

Usually, about 40 drivers call out sick on Mondays, Callahan said.

She said district officials expect the number of sick calls to increase by Monday morning.

District officials alerted families Sunday night of the cancellations. Students who cannot get to school Monday will have an excused absence.

Here’s a list of the canceled buses and their compounds:

J-Town 1854

J-Town 1939

J-Town 1262

J-Town 1264

J-Town 1853

J-Town 1941

J-Town 1531

J-Town 2042

J-Town 1764

J-Town 1309

Jacob 2075

Blankenbaker 1051

Blankenbaker 1812

Blankenbaker 1708

Blankenbaker 2080

Detrick 2070

Blue Lick 1340

Blue Lick 1921

Blue Lick 2021

Blue Lick 2022

Wilhoit 1191

Wilhoit 1957

Monday was initially scheduled to be a non-instructional day for students, but the Jefferson County Board of Education opted to use it as a makeup day after the transportation debacle at the beginning of the year led to a week of missed classes.

Students are out of school Tuesday for Election Day.