JCPS cancels dozens of bus routes Monday due to no-show drivers

Louisville Public Media | By Jacob Ryan
Published November 5, 2023 at 8:46 PM EST
School bus with stop sign extended
J. Tyler Franklin
/
LPM
School buses line up outside of The Academy @ Shawnee on the first day of school for Jefferson County Public Schools.

District officials say 47 routes are canceled because 85 drivers had called out by late Sunday night. More are expected.

Schools are not canceled despite the district-wide bus driver sickout.

The drivers are calling out sick to protest long hours, overcrowded buses and logistical challenges that have plagued the state’s largest district since the year’s first day of school.

Scores of drivers also called out sick on Friday, which led to delayed routes — but no cancellations.

“Typically, we delay routes,” said Carolyn Callahan, a district spokesperson, in an email Sunday night. “But with the increase in drivers not showing up for work, the safest and best option is to proactively cancel these routes.”

Usually, about 40 drivers call out sick on Mondays, Callahan said.

She said district officials expect the number of sick calls to increase by Monday morning.

District officials alerted families Sunday night of the cancellations. Students who cannot get to school Monday will have an excused absence.

Here’s a list of the canceled buses and their compounds:

  • J-Town 1854
  • J-Town 1939
  • J-Town 1262
  • J-Town 1264
  • J-Town 1853
  • J-Town 1941
  • J-Town 1531
  • J-Town 2042
  • J-Town 1764
  • J-Town 1309
  • Jacob 2075
  • Blankenbaker 1051
  • Blankenbaker 1812
  • Blankenbaker 1708
  • Blankenbaker 2080
  • Detrick 2070
  • Blue Lick 1340
  • Blue Lick 1921
  • Blue Lick 2021
  • Blue Lick 2022
  • Wilhoit 1191
  • Wilhoit 1957

Monday was initially scheduled to be a non-instructional day for students, but the Jefferson County Board of Education opted to use it as a makeup day after the transportation debacle at the beginning of the year led to a week of missed classes.
Students are out of school Tuesday for Election Day.
News
Jacob Ryan
Jacob Ryan is the managing editor of the Kentucky Center for Investigative reporting. He's an award-winning investigative reporter who joined LPM in 2014. Email Jacob at jryan@lpm.org.
See stories by Jacob Ryan

