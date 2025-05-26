The pool is open! Here’s where to go in Louisville and Southern Indiana

On Saturday, all Louisville’s outdoor pools reopened for the season. The pool season ends Aug. 2. Admission for kids under 12 years old is $2 and Adults are $3.

There are three outdoor public pools:



Algonquin Pool : 1614 Cypress St. (Mon. - Sun noon to 5 p.m., closed Tuesdays)

: 1614 Cypress St. (Mon. - Sun noon to 5 p.m., closed Tuesdays) Fairdale Pool: 709 Fairdale Road (Tues. - Sun. noon to 5 p.m.)

Sun Valley Pool: 6505 Bethany Lane (Mon. - Sun noon to 5 p.m., closed Wednesdays)

A new outdoor pool in Camp Taylor is expected to open by Summer 2026, according to city officials.

Spraygrounds with interactive water elements are open from dawn to dusk.



Algonquin Park: 1614 Cypress St.

Baxter Square: 301 South 12th St.

Breslin Park: 1388 Lexington Rd.

California Park: 1104 South 16th St.

Crescent Hill Park: 3110 Brownsboro Rd.

Farnsley Park: 3100 Wedgewood Way

Iroquois Park: 5216 New Cut Rd.

LaPorte Park: 2529 Bank St.

Long Run Park: 1605 Flat Rock Rd.

Nelson Hornbeck Park: 709 Fairdale Rd.

Petersburg Park: 5008 Indian Trail

Riverview Park: 8202 Greenwood Rd.

Shawnee Park: 4501 West Broadway

Shelby Park: 600 East Oak St.

Wyandotte Park: 1104 Beecher St.

Traditional spraygrounds are also open from dawn until dusk.



Bingham Park: 160 Coral Avenue

Boone Square Park: 935 Rowan Street

Central Park: 1340 S 4th St

Cherokee Park: 745 Cochran Hill Road

Chickasaw Park: 1200 Southwestern Parkway

Elliott Square Park: 30 S 28th St

G.G. Moore Park: 626 "M" Street

George Rogers Clark Park: 1024 Thruston Avenue

Huston Quin Park: 4105 S 1st St

Parkhill Road: 1703 S 13th St

Portland Park: 640 N 27th St

Russell Lee Park; 3701 Southern Avenue

Tyler Park: 1501 Castlewood Avenue

Victory Park: 1051 S 23rd St

William Harrison Park: 3232 Oleanda Avenue

William Stansbury Park: 2302 S 3rd St

Southern Indiana



TARC is offering a Summer Youth Pass to ages 6-19 that will cover the cost of rides on all routes from June 1 to Aug. 31.

Passes are available for purchase starting Wednesday at Union Station at 1000 West Broadway or the Nia Center at 2901 West Broadway.