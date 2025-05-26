The pool is open! Here’s where to go in Louisville and Southern Indiana
On Saturday, all Louisville’s outdoor pools reopened for the season. The pool season ends Aug. 2. Admission for kids under 12 years old is $2 and Adults are $3.
There are three outdoor public pools:
- Algonquin Pool: 1614 Cypress St. (Mon. - Sun noon to 5 p.m., closed Tuesdays)
- Fairdale Pool: 709 Fairdale Road (Tues. - Sun. noon to 5 p.m.)
- Sun Valley Pool: 6505 Bethany Lane (Mon. - Sun noon to 5 p.m., closed Wednesdays)
A new outdoor pool in Camp Taylor is expected to open by Summer 2026, according to city officials.
Spraygrounds with interactive water elements are open from dawn to dusk.
- Algonquin Park: 1614 Cypress St.
- Baxter Square: 301 South 12th St.
- Breslin Park: 1388 Lexington Rd.
- California Park: 1104 South 16th St.
- Crescent Hill Park: 3110 Brownsboro Rd.
- Farnsley Park: 3100 Wedgewood Way
- Iroquois Park: 5216 New Cut Rd.
- LaPorte Park: 2529 Bank St.
- Long Run Park: 1605 Flat Rock Rd.
- Nelson Hornbeck Park: 709 Fairdale Rd.
- Petersburg Park: 5008 Indian Trail
- Riverview Park: 8202 Greenwood Rd.
- Shawnee Park: 4501 West Broadway
- Shelby Park: 600 East Oak St.
- Wyandotte Park: 1104 Beecher St.
Traditional spraygrounds are also open from dawn until dusk.
- Bingham Park: 160 Coral Avenue
- Boone Square Park: 935 Rowan Street
- Central Park: 1340 S 4th St
- Cherokee Park: 745 Cochran Hill Road
- Chickasaw Park: 1200 Southwestern Parkway
- Elliott Square Park: 30 S 28th St
- G.G. Moore Park: 626 "M" Street
- George Rogers Clark Park: 1024 Thruston Avenue
- Huston Quin Park: 4105 S 1st St
- Parkhill Road: 1703 S 13th St
- Portland Park: 640 N 27th St
- Russell Lee Park; 3701 Southern Avenue
- Tyler Park: 1501 Castlewood Avenue
- Victory Park: 1051 S 23rd St
- William Harrison Park: 3232 Oleanda Avenue
- William Stansbury Park: 2302 S 3rd St
Southern Indiana
- Clarksville Cove Family Aquatic Center: 800 S. Clark Blvd., Clarksville
- Sellersburg Town Pool: 415 Oak St., Sellersburg
- Silver Street Park: 2043 Silver St., New Albany
- Charlestown Family Activities Park’s Sprinkle Pad: 1000 Park St., Charlestown
- Jeffersonville Aquatic Center: 2107 Middle Rd., Jeffersonville
- Kevin Hammersmith Memorial Park Splash Pad: 4400 Lewis Endres Parkway, New Alban
- River Run Family Waterpark: 224 W Daisy Lane, New Albany
TARC is offering a Summer Youth Pass to ages 6-19 that will cover the cost of rides on all routes from June 1 to Aug. 31.
Passes are available for purchase starting Wednesday at Union Station at 1000 West Broadway or the Nia Center at 2901 West Broadway.