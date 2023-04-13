Here are the details of funeral arrangements for the victims of the Louisville mass shooting

The Louisville community is reeling after a mass shooting Monday when a man shot and killed five people and injured several others.

People from across the city came to honor those killed in a prayer vigil Wednesday night, and friends and colleagues have shared their memories of the victims. In the coming days, several of the funerals and visitations for the victims of the Old National Bank shooting will be open to the public.

Here’s a list of arrangements that have been made so far and what people can do to honor the victims.

If you are struggling, please use this list of mental health resources for Louisville residents. Connecting with others and talking out difficult feelings is one of the best ways to work through trauma and grief, mental health experts said.

Thomas "Tommy" Elliott

There will be a visitation for Thomas “Tommy” Elliott at Pearson's Funeral Home, at 149 Breckenridge Ln., from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday. The funeral will be at 3 p.m. Friday at Broadway Baptist Church, at 4000 Brownsboro Rd. Afterwards, the burial will be private.

Elliott, 63, was a senior vice president at the bank and a past chairman of the Baptist Health Louisville administrative board. Both Mayor Craig Greenberg and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear described him as a personal friend. According to his obituary , Elliott was always the person people would turn to in emergencies.

“From the minute he woke up in the morning, he was thinking about others and what he could do for them,” Elliott’s obituary reads. “He would manage to take care of things before they even knew what was needed.”

The family asked people to send memorial gifts to the American Heart Association in his honor.

Judy “Deana” Eckert

A visitation for Judy “Deana” Eckert will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at Northside Christian Church, at 4407 Charlestown Rd. in New Albany. The funeral will be directly afterwards.

Eckert, 57, was an administrator for the Old National Bank. Greenberg said during a press conference Tuesday that he had known Eckert personally and that she was a kind and thoughtful person.

According to her obituary , she had many hobbies and interests, but people were what mattered most to her.

“She was selfless and found the most joy in pouring love into friends, family, and everyone she encountered,” it reads.

In lieu of flowers, the family asked that donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or Court Appointed Special Advocates.

Joshua Barrick

A visitation for Joshua Barrick will be from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at Ratterman Funeral Home, at 3800 Bardstown Rd. There will also be a funeral mass at 10 a.m. Saturday at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, at 501 Cherrywood Dr.

Barrick, 40, was the senior vice president of commercial real estate banking at Old National. Ashley Hadley, who previously worked with Barrick and said they were good friends, said he had a deep love for his wife and family.

“Josh had many passions: Sunday breakfast with his kids, any day on the golf course, and Xavier basketball,” his obituary reads. “He had a heart of gold and held true to his beliefs. Josh’s smile was infectious and would light up any room he entered.”

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Barrick’s name to Cabbage Patch Settlement House and The Morton Center .

James “Jim” Tutt Jr.

James “Jim” Tutt Jr.’s memorial service and visitation will not be open to the public.

Tutt, 64, was a market executive at the bank and also a board member of the Louisville Downtown Partnership. According to his obituary , he led annual missions for a decade to the Dominican Republic and was passionate about his family and his faith.

“He loved traveling, winemaking, sailing (though his wife could do without the sailing…), his Kentucky Wildcats, and most of all helping others,” it reads.

Contributions in Tutt’s memory can be made to Convoy of Hope and GO Ministries , the family said.

Juliana Farmer

According to Juliana Farmer’s daughter, A’lia Chambers, the family has yet to set a date for funeral arrangements as they await family from out of town.

Farmer, 45, had three children and recently posted on Facebook that she was expecting a fifth grandchild later this year. She was a loan analyst at the bank and had recently relocated to Louisville to be closer to her family.

Chambers posted a link to a GoFundMe, asking for donations to help Farmer’s family in the wake of her death.

JCTC victim Chea’von Moore

Just a mile away from the Old National Bank shooting, Chea’von Moore , 24, was shot and killed outside Jefferson Community and Technical College. LPM News has not found an obituary or funeral arrangements for Moore.

This story may be updated when more information is available.

