Here are mental health resources for people struggling after the Louisville mass shooting

The Louisville community experienced a case of mass violence this week when a man shot and killed five people downtown and injured several others.

Monday’s shooting at an Old National Bank in downtown Louisville is a trauma that will affect people across the community. And resources are available to help anyone who could use some support.

Louisville Metro Government plans to send mental health professionals to over a dozen houses of worship Wednesday evening as part of its citywide “Night of Resilience.”

Here’s a list detailing where those counselors will be stationed, as well as a rundown of other mental health resources local residents can access.



Grief counselors at local houses of worship

The city is sending counselors to meet with anyone who would like their support from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

They’ll be located at:



The Greater Faith Church of Deliverance at 2107 Buechel Bank Rd.

Spirit Filled New Life Church Ministries at 4936 Hazelwood Ave.

The Father Word & Holy Ghost Church of Christ at 4500 Petersburg Rd.

King Solomon Baptist Church at 1620 Anderson St.

Beargrass Mission Baptist Church at 2300 Payne St.

Greater Israel Missionary Baptist Church at 1509 Magazine St.

New Covenant Baptist Church at 1190 S 40th St.

Temple of Shalom at 4615 Lowe Rd.

New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church at 2973 Wilson Ave.

Greater Galilee Missionary Baptist at 3918 West Broadway.

Lampkins Chapel C.M.E. Church at 2738 Algonquin Parkway.

Remnant Church of God in Christ at 3309 East Indian Trail

Moore Temple Church of God in Christ at 2315 West Broadway.

Drepung Gomang Center for Engaging Compassion at 411 North Hubbards Ln.

Baha’is Center of Louisville at 3808 Bardstown Rd.

Highland Presbyterian Church at 1011 Cherokee Rd.

Hotlines you can call or text if you’re in crisis

Anyone in distress can get help by calling or texting 988 to connect to a national lifeline.

Another resource is the federal Disaster Distress Helpline . Similar to the 988 lifeline, this one is available around the clock at 1-800-985-5990.

Marcie Timmerman, executive director of Mental Health America of Kentucky, said this helpline provides counseling and support for people who’ve been through traumatic events like the mass shooting.

“There's 24/7 access to help now,” she said.



You can call a ‘warmline’ for peer support

People who aren’t in crisis but could use someone to talk to can call a warmline. Timmerman said it’s like a hotline, but entirely staffed by people who know what it’s like to struggle with mental health.

Warmlines are a “great way to reach out to somebody who understands and can help a little bit, just being a good listener even,” she said.

The number for the Bluegrass area warmline is 877-840-5167.

Learn more about warmlines at warmline.org .



Help finding a therapist

If you’re interested in working one-on-one with a therapist, there are resources that can help you find a professional who can meet your needs.

The Kentucky Psychological Foundation offers a guide online about this. It also has posted resources specifically related to coping with trauma from mass shootings, including tips on how to talk to kids about these events.

Timmerman suggested Seven Counties Services as a local community mental health center that can provide assistance.