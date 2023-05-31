Old National Bank announces relocation after Louisville mass shooting

The relocation follows the mass shooting on April 10 that left six people dead, including the gunman. Eight others were injured during the attack.

Old National Bank CEO Jim Ryan said the decision was made with employees in mind.

"We mourn the losses and continue to support and care for the victims of the tragic event on April 10th,” Ryan said.“Out of respect for the Old National team members lost and impacted, we have made the determination to move to a new downtown location.”

The five bank employees killed in the shooting were Josh Barrick, Tommy Elliott, Deana Eckert, Jim Tutt Jr. and Juliana Farmer.

The shooter, 25-year-old bank employee, Connor Sturgeon , was killed by Louisville Metro Police officers as they responded.

Old National’s new banking center is tentatively scheduled to open on Monday, June 26, and will operate on the first floor of the new location, previously occupied by Stock Yards Bank & Trust.

The bank will also have an office on the building's 24th floor and has plans to renovate the 25th floor.

Old National Bank has donated more than $1 million dollars following the shooting, according to the release. Roughly half of those funds has gone to “Love for Louisville Old National Survivors Fund,” providing care and support to survivors.

The remaining funds went to the Louisville Metro Police Foundation, the University of Louisville Hospital Trauma Center and the American Red Cross.