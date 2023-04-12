Jefferson County coroner identifies man killed in shooting outside JCTC

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the 24-year-old man shot and killed outside Jefferson Community and Technical College Monday, hours after the mass shooting at Old National Bank.

The coroner identified the victim as Chea’von Moore. His death was ruled a homicide due to multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say the shooting, which took place at Eighth and Chestnut streets, was not connected to the bank shooting.

A second victim, a woman, was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds. The Louisville Metro Police Department has not identified the survivor or provided an update on her medical condition.

Police said the suspects fled the scene and are still at large. An LPMD spokesperson said Wednesday there are no updates in the case.

According to JCTC spokesperson Nikolette Langdon Rost, neither Moore nor the second injured victim were enrolled at the school. They were on campus that day as part of a Goodwill Industries program that is hosted in the Technical Campus Building at 800 W. Chestnut St.

State records show Moore was eligible for parole in March after serving prison time for a manslaughter conviction in 2016. Moore was 17 years old at the time of the crime.